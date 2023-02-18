Survival the aim for Strathspey boss Robert MacCormack ahead of Huntly clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert MacCormack will take charge of Strathspey Thistle for the first time against Huntly today and aims to keep them in the Breedon Highland League.

The Grantown Jags are bottom of the table having won one game this season.

Former Alness United boss MacCormack was appointed earlier this week and is looking forward to facing the Black and Golds at Seafield Park.

If Strathspey finish bottom they could have to play in a relegation play-off to stay in the Highland League.

McCormack said: “From now until the end of the season we’re looking to get as many points as we possibly can.

“If that means we’re in a play-off we’ll be ready for it, if we’re not in a play-off we’ll get ready for next season.

“We have to make sure Strathspey is in the Highland League next season, whether it’s winning a play-off or even catching another team.

“I know that’s going to be very difficult, but there’s still plenty of points to play for.

“We have to believe we can get off bottom spot, if we have to play a play-off we’ll be ready for that and we’ll give it our all.

“Huntly are a typical Highland League team: they’re hard-working, strong, physical and have quality throughout their side.”

Visitors looking up

Huntly have collected 13 points from their last six league fixtures and sit 10th in the table, two points adrift of Nairn County, Forres Mechanics and Rothes.

Assistant manager Stefan Laird hopes the Christie Park club can catch the sides above them and finish in the top half.

He said: “I think we’ve played well all season, there’s only been a handful of games where Allan and myself would be disappointed with how we’ve played.

“In some games we haven’t got the result we’ve wanted but in terms of performance, effort and attitude we couldn’t complain.

“There’s only a few games we could really complain and recently our performances have resulted in us picking up points.

“If we could win this game I think there’s an opportunity for us to look at the teams above us and try to climb the table.

“There is the opportunity for it to be a successful season in terms of league position in Huntly’s recent history.

“If we can continue our good form we’ll give ourselves a chance to do it anyway.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield winners Fraserburgh face Keith at Bellslea.

Joe Barbour and Paul Young are still set to be sidelined for the Broch.

The Maroons could hand a debut to new signing Gavin Elphinstone. Joey Wilson, Nick Gray and Murray Addison are out for the Maroons with James Brownie, Demilade Yunas and Kieran Mooney doubtful, but Michael Ironside returns.

Turriff United welcome Buckie Thistle to the Haughs. David Dey, James Chalmers, Jack McKenzie and Ewan Clark all return for the hosts, Callan Gray is unavailable and Tim Findlay is a doubt.

Kevin Fraser and Shaun Wood are still out for the Jags.

Lossiemouth have bolstered their squad ahead of facing Brora Rangers at Grant Park by signing former Forres Thistle midfielder Ross Patterson on a two-year deal.

Rothes face Forres Mechanics in a Moray derby at Mackessack Park. Ryan MacLeman and Andrew Skinner return for the Can-Cans but Thomas Brady, Kane Davies, Robert Donaldson and Graham Fraser are out.

Clachnacuddin meet Deveronvale in a 2pm kick-off at Grant Street Park. Gary Warren and Paul Brindle return for the Lilywhites but Calum Black is suspended.

Robbie Allan and Sam Bashua are the Banffers’ absentees.

Wick Academy welcome back Jack Halliday and Mark Munro for the Harmsworth Park clash with Nairn County. The visitors are without Scott Davidson, Wayne MacKintosh is doubt, but Andrew Greig returns.