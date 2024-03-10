Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh for bouncing back against Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh for bouncing back against Banks o’ Dee

The Broch defeated Dee 2-1 at Bellslea.

By Callum Law
Aidan Sopel, left, celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Jasperimage
Aidan Sopel, left, celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Jasperimage

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie praised his players for getting back to winning ways as they dented Banks o’ Dee’s Breedon Highland League title challenge.

The Broch triumphed 2-1 at Bellslea and showed a good reaction following their 5-2 midweek loss to Buckie Thistle in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Cowie said: “Considering Wednesday’s antics I’m delighted. First half we were dominant and got into a good position and could have scored a couple more.

“Second half with the way the wind is at Bellslea we knew we’d be backs to the wall at times, but I didn’t think it was too bad.

“I don’t like singling out players, but if Bryan Hay gives us that every game we’d be closer to winning titles because I thought he was immense.

“Banks o’ Dee are a physical side with a lot of big lads, but I thought Bryan dominated and won everything in our box.

Bryan Hay, pictured, was hailed by Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie.

“I think it was a test passed for us, at 2-0 up you want it to finish like that. Then Banks o’ Dee scored, there was plenty time left and we knew what was coming.

“But everything that was thrown in the box Bryan dealt with, Joe Barbour had one of those nights on Wednesday, but he was assured today.

“He didn’t make any mistakes, his kicking was better, his decision-making was better and as a defensive unit we were solid.

“I’m delighted with the performance the guys put in, but you want to see it all the time.

“I know I ask a lot of them, but they’re capable of it and I wouldn’t ask them if they weren’t.”

Damaging Dee defeat

Fraserburgh remain third in the Highland League table, five points behind leaders Brechin City, who have two games in hand.

Banks o’ Dee’s second league defeat of the season leaves them three points behind the Hedgemen having played two matches more.

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “It does feel like a damaging defeat. We wanted to make a fight of it, but Bellslea is never an easy place to come.

“It’s not this loss, it’s maybe draws earlier in the season that have cost us.

“You never know what can happen, there are a lot of games to go and we’ll do what we can to stay in the mix.

Banks o’ Dee’s Jevan Anderson, retrieves the ball after scoring against Fraserburgh.

“We’ll need a miracle in a sense, but it’s been a good season for us overall and we want to finish as strong as we can.

“Being honest it was out of our hands before this when you look at it with teams having games in hand.

“We’re disappointed to lose the game, we maybe could have nicked a draw at the end, but overall we’re disappointed.”

Broch make first half count

Playing down the Bellslea slope with the wind at their backs Fraserburgh made a fast start and took the lead in the eighth minute.

Ally Stark’s header back towards Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was intercepted by Scott Barbour, who flicked a fine first time finish beyond the advancing Hoban.

Barbour turned provider for the Broch’s second in the 21st minute. He tricked his way past Darryn Kelly on the right side of the area and when Barbour’s ball across goal wasn’t dealt with by the visitors Aidan Sopel converted at the back post.

The hosts threatened to go further ahead, Paul Young’s deflected strike from 20 yards clipped the left post in the 25th minute.

The Fraserburgh players celebrate Aidan Sopel’s goal against Banks o’ Dee.

Shortly after Sopel weaved in from the left but saw his shot blocked by Hoban’s right leg.

Playing with the conditions in their favour in the second period Dee struggled to create clear openings until they pulled a goal back on 76 minutes.

From a Mark Gilmour corner a scramble inside the box ensued and Jevan Anderson forced the ball over the line from close range.

Dee tried to ramp up the pressure in the closing stages and Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour did well to hold Gilmour’s snap-shot from the edge of the box.

Banks o’ Dee’s Garry Wood, left, is challenged by Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie.

In the fourth minute of injury time the Broch could have netted a third. Sub Sean Butcher robbed Kelly to go through on goal, but Hoban blocked and Kelly redeemed himself by repelling Greg Buchan’s net-bound follow-up.

Seconds later Dee had their last chance with goalkeeper Hoban forward for Chris Antoniazzi’s corner, but when the ball broke to the custodian he fired wide from six yards.

