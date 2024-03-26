Highland League: Buckie Thistle and Brechin City set for crucial clash in title race

Graeme Stewart admits the clash with Brechin City could be win or bust for Buckie Thistle’s Breedon Highland League title hopes.

The Jags have two games in hand on the Hedgemen, but are 10 points behind, ahead of tomorrow evening’s fixture at Victoria Park.

Buckie’s challenge was dented at the weekend by defeat to Wick Academy and manager Stewart is desperate to get back to winning ways.

He said: “It is getting that way where it’s a must-win game, we’ll be going to have a go and going for the win.

“If we can win then we give ourselves a chance, if we don’t then it’s very unlikely for us in terms of the league.

“We’re getting into the must-win category, but we should be confident because we managed to beat Brechin away from home and we beat a really good Formartine team last Wednesday.

“We’re at the stage of the season where games are must-win and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Hedgemen triumph would be big step

Meanwhile, Brechin’s Danny Handling believes a victory for the Angus side could be crucial, but not decisive in the championship race.

The 30-year-old attacker added: “It would be a big step for us if we could win. But with Buckie’s games in hand in theory we’d still only be seven points in front with five tough games left so we wouldn’t be getting ahead of ourselves.

“Even if we lose we’ll still be a point in front if Buckie win their games so we just have to worry about ourselves and take care of our performances.

“If we can do that then everything else will fall into place.

“Buckie will be a very tough game, but we go there full of confidence.”

Handling has become an important figure for Brechin since joining from League One side Edinburgh City in December.

The former Hibs player has netted eight goals for the Hedgemen since his arrival, including a hat-trick in Saturday’s win against Turriff United.

Handling revealed he turned down chances to remain in the SPFL in favour of joining Brechin’s title push.

He said: “The fact the club is doing well was a big pull for me and I knew some of the boys from before I came.

“I had opportunities to go elsewhere, but I thought this was the best option for me.

“I had opportunities to stay in the SPFL, but I knew the gaffer and I knew the boys and I wanted to join a team challenging at the top of the league.

“Brechin are flourishing and it’s good to be part of it.”

Jags have had tough run

Buckie are in the midst of a gruelling schedule with this being the eighth midweek in succession where they have been in action.

The Jags have lost three of their last seven league fixtures. Stewart reckons a lack of composure in attack and lapses in concentration defensively have been costly.

He added: “I’m not overthinking it, we haven’t been taking our chances and we’ve been tired as well.

“If we don’t take our chances the longer the game goes on if the opposition are still in the game they’ve got a better chance of getting something.

“If we take our chances in the first halves of some of the games we lost and are 2-0 or 3-0 up we would go to win.

“Right now we’re also struggling to keep clean sheets. If you don’t keep clean sheets, don’t concentrate and make individual errors then every game is going to be difficult.

“But then we went and kept a clean sheet against Formartine so the ability is there.

“Concentration and composure have cost us in the last month, but if we can sort that out for the remainder of the season we’ll be in a good place.”

Team news

Buckie are sweating on the fitness of Max Barry due to a thigh injury sustained last Wednesday against Formartine United, while Darryl McHardy and Kevin Fraser are still sidelined.

Brechin are set to be missing Marc Scott who limped off against Turriff at the weekend, while Anthony McDonald has also been absent.