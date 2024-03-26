Highland League: Buckie Thistle and Brechin City set for crucial clash in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Buckie Thistle and Brechin City set for crucial clash in title race

The Jags face the Hedgemen at Victoria Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.

Graeme Stewart admits the clash with Brechin City could be win or bust for Buckie Thistle’s Breedon Highland League title hopes.

The Jags have two games in hand on the Hedgemen, but are 10 points behind, ahead of tomorrow evening’s fixture at Victoria Park.

Buckie’s challenge was dented at the weekend by defeat to Wick Academy and manager Stewart is desperate to get back to winning ways.

He said: “It is getting that way where it’s a must-win game, we’ll be going to have a go and going for the win.

“If we can win then we give ourselves a chance, if we don’t then it’s very unlikely for us in terms of the league.

“We’re getting into the must-win category, but we should be confident because we managed to beat Brechin away from home and we beat a really good Formartine team last Wednesday.

“We’re at the stage of the season where games are must-win and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Hedgemen triumph would be big step

Meanwhile, Brechin’s Danny Handling believes a victory for the Angus side could be crucial, but not decisive in the championship race.

The 30-year-old attacker added: “It would be a big step for us if we could win. But with Buckie’s games in hand in theory we’d still only be seven points in front with five tough games left so we wouldn’t be getting ahead of ourselves.

“Even if we lose we’ll still be a point in front if Buckie win their games so we just have to worry about ourselves and take care of our performances.

“If we can do that then everything else will fall into place.

“Buckie will be a very tough game, but we go there full of confidence.”

Handling has become an important figure for Brechin since joining from League One side Edinburgh City in December.

Danny Handling netted a hat-trick for Brechin against Turriff.

The former Hibs player has netted eight goals for the Hedgemen since his arrival, including a hat-trick in Saturday’s win against Turriff United.

Handling revealed he turned down chances to remain in the SPFL in favour of joining Brechin’s title push.

He said: “The fact the club is doing well was a big pull for me and I knew some of the boys from before I came.

“I had opportunities to go elsewhere, but I thought this was the best option for me.

“I had opportunities to stay in the SPFL, but I knew the gaffer and I knew the boys and I wanted to join a team challenging at the top of the league.

“Brechin are flourishing and it’s good to be part of it.”

Jags have had tough run

Buckie are in the midst of a gruelling schedule with this being the eighth midweek in succession where they have been in action.

The Jags have lost three of their last seven league fixtures. Stewart reckons a lack of composure in attack and lapses in concentration defensively have been costly.

He added: “I’m not overthinking it, we haven’t been taking our chances and we’ve been tired as well.

“If we don’t take our chances the longer the game goes on if the opposition are still in the game they’ve got a better chance of getting something.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.

“If we take our chances in the first halves of some of the games we lost and are 2-0 or 3-0 up we would go to win.

“Right now we’re also struggling to keep clean sheets.  If you don’t keep clean sheets, don’t concentrate and make individual errors then every game is going to be difficult.

“But then we went and kept a clean sheet against Formartine so the ability is there.

“Concentration and composure have cost us in the last month, but if we can sort that out for the remainder of the season we’ll be in a good place.”

Team news

Buckie are sweating on the fitness of Max Barry due to a thigh injury sustained last Wednesday against Formartine United, while Darryl McHardy and Kevin Fraser are still sidelined.

Brechin are set to be missing Marc Scott who limped off against Turriff at the weekend, while Anthony McDonald has also been absent.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Reunion arranged for ex-Highland League players
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
New chairman Aaron Lorimer outlines his vision for Deveronvale
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Highland League: Reaction from EVERY game as Banks o' Dee defeat Formartine and Buckie…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Gavin Price not getting carried away despite Brechin City being in strong position in…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Highland League results: Leaders Brechin City put five past Turriff United
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brechin City face Turriff United with Grady McGrath…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Rothes place Alan Pollock on transfer list
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Formartine United
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City attacker Danny Handling.
WATCH: Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scores overhead kick in injury-time to preserve his side's…