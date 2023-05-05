Frank McGettrick pleased to take on management challenge with Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frank McGettrick pleased to take on management challenge with Lossiemouth

The former Aberdeen, Ross County and Elgin City has spent the last four years in the Highland League as a coach with Buckie Thistle.

By Callum Law
New Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. Pictures by Jason Hedges
New Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Frank McGettrick is relishing the chance to manage in the Breedon Highland League after being appointed Lossiemouth boss.

He succeeds Joe Russell, who resigned in December, with the interim management team of Ian Campbell, Scott Campbell and Tony Ross – who have been in charge of the Coasters since – to remain at Grant Park on McGettrick’s staff.

Former Rothes, Bishopmill United, New Elgin and Burghead Thistle player McGettrick has had a long career in coaching which has seen him work for the likes Ross County, Aberdeen and Elgin City.

For the last four years he has been a first-team coach at Buckie Thistle, but is pleased to be given the opportunity to manage in the Highland League with the Coasters.

McGettrick said: “It’s a challenge that appealed to me and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do is manage in the Highland League.

“When the opportunity came up I thought if I didn’t take it I probably wouldn’t get the chance again.

Frank McGettrick at Lossiemouth’s Grant Park

“It’s something I want to give 100% to and see how we get on.

“I already know the coaches and some of the boys there and when the chance came up I wanted to grab it.

“We’ll work hard and try to get the best out of the boys. It’s good squad and a hard-working group.

“We need to try to score a few more goals and not concede quite as many and if we can do that hopefully we’ll climb the table (having finished 14th this season).

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m positive about the future at Lossiemouth.”

Thanks to Jags

McGettrick was also quick to thank Buckie, and manager Graeme Stewart, for their understanding.

He added: “I really enjoyed my four years at Buckie and I’d like to thank Graeme Stewart, Lewis MacKinnon, the players, the committee and the supporters because they were a pleasure to work with and I wish them all the best for next season.

“I was lucky to get the chance to work at a club that was challenging at the top of the Highland League.

“This chance came up a few months ago and I couldn’t take it then because I was committed to Buckie.

“Graeme was really understanding about the situation and said it was a challenge I should take on if I wanted.”

Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh, left, is pleased to have appointed Frank McGettrick as manager

McGettrick also previously worked for Lossie as a coach in 2019 when Russell was away due to his work in the RAF.

Coasters chairman Alan McIntosh is pleased to have brought him back to the club.

McIntosh said: “Frank was with us before. He’s well-liked by all the boys, a lot of them have come through Elgin or Ross County and have worked with him in the past.

“Frank’s coaching ability is well known, he’s been working away in the background and preparing for the role.

“We video all our games so he’s been able to analyse them, we feel we’ve got a good squad to work with and Frank is also consider players that we might be able to bring in.

“We get on very well with Buckie and they couldn’t have been any better to deal with.”

