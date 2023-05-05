Frank McGettrick pleased to take on management challenge with Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frank McGettrick is relishing the chance to manage in the Breedon Highland League after being appointed Lossiemouth boss.

He succeeds Joe Russell, who resigned in December, with the interim management team of Ian Campbell, Scott Campbell and Tony Ross – who have been in charge of the Coasters since – to remain at Grant Park on McGettrick’s staff.

Former Rothes, Bishopmill United, New Elgin and Burghead Thistle player McGettrick has had a long career in coaching which has seen him work for the likes Ross County, Aberdeen and Elgin City.

For the last four years he has been a first-team coach at Buckie Thistle, but is pleased to be given the opportunity to manage in the Highland League with the Coasters.

McGettrick said: “It’s a challenge that appealed to me and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do is manage in the Highland League.

“When the opportunity came up I thought if I didn’t take it I probably wouldn’t get the chance again.

“It’s something I want to give 100% to and see how we get on.

“I already know the coaches and some of the boys there and when the chance came up I wanted to grab it.

“We’ll work hard and try to get the best out of the boys. It’s good squad and a hard-working group.

“We need to try to score a few more goals and not concede quite as many and if we can do that hopefully we’ll climb the table (having finished 14th this season).

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m positive about the future at Lossiemouth.”

Thanks to Jags

McGettrick was also quick to thank Buckie, and manager Graeme Stewart, for their understanding.

He added: “I really enjoyed my four years at Buckie and I’d like to thank Graeme Stewart, Lewis MacKinnon, the players, the committee and the supporters because they were a pleasure to work with and I wish them all the best for next season.

“I was lucky to get the chance to work at a club that was challenging at the top of the Highland League.

“This chance came up a few months ago and I couldn’t take it then because I was committed to Buckie.

“Graeme was really understanding about the situation and said it was a challenge I should take on if I wanted.”

McGettrick also previously worked for Lossie as a coach in 2019 when Russell was away due to his work in the RAF.

Coasters chairman Alan McIntosh is pleased to have brought him back to the club.

McIntosh said: “Frank was with us before. He’s well-liked by all the boys, a lot of them have come through Elgin or Ross County and have worked with him in the past.

“Frank’s coaching ability is well known, he’s been working away in the background and preparing for the role.

“We video all our games so he’s been able to analyse them, we feel we’ve got a good squad to work with and Frank is also consider players that we might be able to bring in.

“We get on very well with Buckie and they couldn’t have been any better to deal with.”