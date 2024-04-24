Paul Brindle and Jack Halliday aim to sign off with derby win as Brora Rangers face Wick Academy

Brora Rangers’ Paul Brindle and Jack Halliday of Wick Academy are both aiming to bring down the curtain on their Breedon Highland League careers with a derby win.

The Cattachs take on the Scorries tonight at King George V Park in Golspie.

Brindle and Halliday are both stepping away from the Highland League after the season ends on Saturday.

Brora attacker Brindle is retiring due to family commitments. The 31-year-old joined Clachnacuddin from Muir of Ord in 2011 and has had two spells with the Lilywhites, two stints with the Cattachs and a season at Forres Mechanics.

During that time he has won the league twice, the GPH Builders Merchants Highland Cup three times and the North of Scotland Cup three times.

Brindle said: “I’ve got a family now and our circumstances have changed a wee bit in recent months and I can’t quite commit the time to it that I’d want to.

“When you’re playing for Brora there’s a level of commitment expected I don’t feel I’m quite able to give that.

“I don’t think it would be fair to plug on for another season when I couldn’t quite commit as I’d like to.

“I’m going to call it a day and spend some more time with the family.

“When I look back I’m so grateful to everyone that has played a part in my career.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to win everything at this level and have also been involved in some of the best Scottish Cup runs Highland League clubs have had.

“At Brora we beat Hearts and we got to the fifth round and played Kilmarnock, they were great days.

“I can’t have any complaints about the career I’ve had and the teams I’ve been involved with.

“It would be good to finish with a derby win.”

Glasgow switch beckons

Midfielder Halliday first featured for Wick during the 2010-11 season before becoming a regular from the 2014-15 campaign onwards.

The 30-year-old is moving to Glasgow and said: “My girlfriend Sara lives in Glasgow so this season I have been up and down quite a lot and I’ve missed training and different things.

“I’ve still been enjoying my football, but I don’t want it to become a chore so I’ve decided to leave with good memories.

“I’m a project manager with SSEN, they’ve been very good with me and they’ve helped me transfer.

“It’s been a thoroughly enjoyable time playing for Wick, we’ve done relatively well at times when I’ve been here.

“It’s been great playing for Wick and there’s a great spirit among the boys.

“I’m not closing the door on playing, but I’ll see how things are once I’ve moved.”

Wick haven’t beaten Brora in a league game since December 2012.

Halliday said: “It’s been a few years since we’ve beaten Brora and it would be a big result if we could get it.

“It would be a good way for myself to finish up and I think it would give the boys a lot of confidence going into next season.”

This evening’s game will also be Billy Baxter’s last appointment after 25 years as a referee.