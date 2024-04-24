Paul Brindle and Jack Halliday aim to sign off with derby win as Brora Rangers face Wick Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Brindle and Jack Halliday aim to sign off with derby win as Brora Rangers face Wick Academy

The Cattachs meet the Scorries in Golspie.

By Callum Law
Paul Brindle of Brora Rangers, left, Wick Academy's Jack Halliday.
Brora Rangers’ Paul Brindle and Jack Halliday of Wick Academy are both aiming to bring down the curtain on their Breedon Highland League careers with a derby win.

The Cattachs take on the Scorries tonight at King George V Park in Golspie.

Brindle and Halliday are both stepping away from the Highland League after the season ends on Saturday.

Brora attacker Brindle is retiring due to family commitments. The 31-year-old joined Clachnacuddin from Muir of Ord in 2011 and has had two spells with the Lilywhites, two stints with the Cattachs and a season at Forres Mechanics.

During that time he has won the league twice, the GPH Builders Merchants Highland Cup three times and the North of Scotland Cup three times.

Brindle said: “I’ve got a family now and our circumstances have changed a wee bit in recent months and I can’t quite commit the time to it that I’d want to.

“When you’re playing for Brora there’s a level of commitment expected I don’t feel I’m quite able to give that.

“I don’t think it would be fair to plug on for another season when I couldn’t quite commit as I’d like to.

“I’m going to call it a day and spend some more time with the family.

“When I look back I’m so grateful to everyone that has played a part in my career.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to win everything at this level and have also been involved in some of the best Scottish Cup runs Highland League clubs have had.

“At Brora we beat Hearts and we got to the fifth round and played Kilmarnock, they were great days.

“I can’t have any complaints about the career I’ve had and the teams I’ve been involved with.

“It would be good to finish with a derby win.”

Glasgow switch beckons

Midfielder Halliday first featured for Wick during the 2010-11 season before becoming a regular from the 2014-15 campaign onwards.

The 30-year-old is moving to Glasgow and said: “My girlfriend Sara lives in Glasgow so this season I have been up and down quite a lot and I’ve missed training and different things.

“I’ve still been enjoying my football, but I don’t want it to become a chore so I’ve decided to leave with good memories.

“I’m a project manager with SSEN, they’ve been very good with me and they’ve helped me transfer.

“It’s been a thoroughly enjoyable time playing for Wick, we’ve done relatively well at times when I’ve been here.

Jack Halliday in action for Wick.

“It’s been great playing for Wick and there’s a great spirit among the boys.

“I’m not closing the door on playing, but I’ll see how things are once I’ve moved.”

Wick haven’t beaten Brora in a league game since December 2012.

Halliday said: “It’s been a few years since we’ve beaten Brora and it would be a big result if we could get it.

“It would be a good way for myself to finish up and I think it would give the boys a lot of confidence going into next season.”

This evening’s game will also be Billy Baxter’s last appointment after 25 years as a referee.

