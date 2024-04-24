Aberdeen FC Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes ‘in the frame’ for Celtic under-18 managerial vacancy The Dons player and ex-Celt Charlie Mulgrew are reportedly under consideration for the role. By Danny Law April 24 2024, 7:59 am April 24 2024, 7:59 am Share Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes ‘in the frame’ for Celtic under-18 managerial vacancy Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6443729/aberdeen-winger-jonny-hayes-in-frame-celtic-under-18-vacancy/ Copy Link Dundee manager Tony Docherty speaks to Jonny Hayes during this month's match with Aberdeen. Image: SNS. Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is among the contenders to replace Stuart McLaren as Celtic under-18 boss. According to a report in the Daily Record, Hayes and former Aberdeen and Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew are both under consideration. Hayes has been combining his playing duties with a youth coaching role at Cormack Park with the Dons academy. The Hoops have been looking for a new boss since McLaren left the club earlier this year. He is now working as an assistant coach for Northern Ireland Women. Hayes, 36, is out of contract at the end of the season. He has made more than 350 appearances for the Dons over two spells. The Republic of Ireland international moved from the Dons to Celtic in 2017 before returning to Pittodrie three years later.