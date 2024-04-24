Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes ‘in the frame’ for Celtic under-18 managerial vacancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes ‘in the frame’ for Celtic under-18 managerial vacancy

The Dons player and ex-Celt Charlie Mulgrew are reportedly under consideration for the role.

By Danny Law
Dundee manager Tony Docherty speaks to Jonny Hayes during this month's match with Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty speaks to Jonny Hayes during this month's match with Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is among the contenders to replace Stuart McLaren as Celtic under-18 boss.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Hayes and former Aberdeen and Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew are both under consideration.

Hayes has been combining his playing duties with a youth coaching role at Cormack Park with the Dons academy.

The Hoops have been looking for a new boss since McLaren left the club earlier this year. He is now working as an assistant coach for Northern Ireland Women.

Hayes, 36, is out of contract at the end of the season. He has made more than 350 appearances for the Dons over two spells.

The Republic of Ireland international moved from the Dons to Celtic in 2017 before returning to Pittodrie three years later.

 

