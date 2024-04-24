Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes ‘in the frame’ for Celtic under-18 managerial vacancy

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is among the contenders to replace Stuart McLaren as Celtic under-18 boss.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Hayes and former Aberdeen and Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew are both under consideration.

Hayes has been combining his playing duties with a youth coaching role at Cormack Park with the Dons academy.

The Hoops have been looking for a new boss since McLaren left the club earlier this year. He is now working as an assistant coach for Northern Ireland Women.

Hayes, 36, is out of contract at the end of the season. He has made more than 350 appearances for the Dons over two spells.

The Republic of Ireland international moved from the Dons to Celtic in 2017 before returning to Pittodrie three years later.