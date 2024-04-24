Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle Aberdeenshire Cup final highlights

Highland League Weekly EXTRA brings you highlights, celebrations and reaction from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Inverurie Locos and Buckie Thistle.

The sides met to finally contest the showpiece at Kynoch Park, Keith, on Wednesday.

Inverurie had never won the historic trophy, while their previous silverware was back in 2016/17.

Buckie, meanwhile, fresh off Saturday’s Breedon Highland League title success, were looking to win the Aberdeenshire Cup for the 14th time.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with 2,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.