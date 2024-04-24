Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle Aberdeenshire Cup final highlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle Aberdeenshire Cup final highlights

Inverurie met Buckie at Kynoch Park, Keith, in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final. We've got the action, celebrations and reaction.

By Ryan Cryle

Highland League Weekly EXTRA brings you highlights, celebrations and reaction from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Inverurie Locos and Buckie Thistle.

The sides met to finally contest the showpiece at Kynoch Park, Keith, on Wednesday.

Inverurie had never won the historic trophy, while their previous silverware was back in 2016/17.

Buckie, meanwhile, fresh off Saturday’s Breedon Highland League title success, were looking to win the Aberdeenshire Cup for the 14th time.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly title race finale special – Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Fraserburgh highlights

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with 2,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle, left, and Wick Academy's Jack Halliday, right, ahead of Brora Rangers v Wick Academy in the Breedon Highland League on April 24 2024.
Paul Brindle and Jack Halliday aim to sign off with derby win as Brora…
Clachnacuddin celebrate winning the 2003-2004 Highland League title. Image: DC Thomson
Clachnacuddin's last Highland League title success remembered 20 years on
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0047972 - Callum Law 23rd April 2024 Pictures from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos. The Locos squad with the Aberdeenshire Cup trophy Full time Time Inverurie win on penalties Pictures by JASON HEDGES
EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Zack Ellis wants first Inverurie Locos triumph to spark successful…
Grady McGrath in action for Brechin
Grady McGrath looks set to depart Brechin with SPFL clubs interested
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042740. Danny Law. Pictures show new Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick and of Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. May 5th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Frank McGettrick thankful for Lossiemouth opportunity after stepping down - with Coasters set to…
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray, left, and Inverurie Locos' Greg Mitchell, right, with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup trophy. Buckie face Inverurie at in the Aberdeenshire Cup final on April 23 2024 at Keith's Kynoch Park. Graphic created on April 22 2024.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final: Your ultimate preview as Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047836 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh FC v Strathspey Thistle Last game of the season title showdown. Pictured is Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie after his last match with his son Hudson. Saturday 20th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I’m so happy with the experiences I’ve had' - Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie reflects on…
Highland League Weekly brings you action from the climax of the 2023/24 Breedon Highland League title race.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly title race finale special - Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and…
CR0046569 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Pictured is Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Celtic. Friday 12th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Title triumph extra special for Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar
Brechin manager Gavin Price during his side's 2-1 win at Brora Rangers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. .
Highland League reaction: Brechin City and Fraserburgh miss out on title glory on dramatic…

Conversation