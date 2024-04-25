Huntly’s Kyle Dalling and Keith’s Kieran Yeats transfer-listed

Huntly have transfer-listed Kyle Dalling, while Keith’s Kieran Yeats has also been put up for sale.

Defender Dalling joined the Black and Golds in 2021 having previously had spells with Aberdeen, Forfar Athletic and Elgin City.

The 22-year-old found his game time at Christie Park limited this season and had a loan stint with Deveronvale.

Dalling is under contract with Huntly until the summer of 2025, but may now be set for a move having been placed on the transfer list.

Keith defender Yeats is available. He has been a regular Maroons’ side over the last five years and has a year left on his contract at Kynoch Park but has now been transfer-listed.

Player transfer listed:

We can confirm that Kieran Yeats has been put on the transfer list. Any interested parties should contact Manager Craig Ewan. pic.twitter.com/5XoKOVRzT2 — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) April 24, 2024

The 23-year-old has been offered an extension by Keith, but may be set set to move on.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “It’s all very amicable, Kieran has got a year left on his contract and he’s maybe looking for a change.”