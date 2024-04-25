Huntly’s Kyle Dalling and Keith’s Kieran Yeats transfer-listed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly’s Kyle Dalling and Keith’s Kieran Yeats transfer-listed

The defenders may be on the move.

By Callum Law
Kyle Dalling, right, in action for Huntly.
Kyle Dalling, right, in action for Huntly.

Huntly have transfer-listed Kyle Dalling, while Keith’s Kieran Yeats has also been put up for sale.

Defender Dalling joined the Black and Golds in 2021 having previously had spells with Aberdeen, Forfar Athletic and Elgin City.

The 22-year-old found his game time at Christie Park limited this season and had a loan stint with Deveronvale.

Dalling is under contract with Huntly until the summer of 2025, but may now be set for a move having been placed on the transfer list.

Keith defender Yeats is available. He has been a regular Maroons’ side over the last five years and has a year left on his contract at Kynoch Park but has now been transfer-listed.

The 23-year-old has been offered an extension by Keith, but may be set set to move on.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “It’s all very amicable, Kieran has got a year left on his contract and he’s maybe looking for a change.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle Aberdeenshire Cup final highlights

