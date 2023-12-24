Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin add new faces prior to stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin add new faces prior to stalemate

Vale signed Kyle Dalling on loan from Huntly, while Clach added Caley Thistle goalkeeper Corey Paterson on a short-term deal.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale, in red, battle to stop Clachnacuddin from scoring in the Breedon Highland League clash at Princess Royal Park. Pictures by Jasperimage
Deveronvale, in red, battle to stop Clachnacuddin from scoring in the Breedon Highland League clash at Princess Royal Park. Pictures by Jasperimage

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart reckons the loan signing of Kyle Dalling will bolster their backline.

The 21-year-old defender joined the Banffers on a temporary deal from Huntly for the rest of the season prior to Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Clachnacuddin at Princess Royal Park.

Although Dalling didn’t feature in the stalemate with the Lilywhites – which was played in terrible conditions – Stewart is looking forward to seeing him in action.

He said: “One of the reasons we’ve taken him in is to try to stop us conceding as many goals.

“But we’ve now kept two clean sheets in a row so Kyle might have to bide his time to get in.

“I’m sure once he gets in he’ll take his chance, he also gives us a different option in terms of what we do along the backline.

“It’s good to have Kyle on board and hopefully it works out for all parties.”

Paterson steps in

Clach also had a new face in their ranks with 17-year-old goalkeeper Corey Paterson signed on an emergency loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Lilywhites had four custodians unavailable and player-boss Conor Gethins said: “Thankfully Caley Thistle helped us out and hopefully we can have Corey for the next game as well.

“I thought he did really well, his kicking is really good, he gave me a few flutters when he was so chilled out on the ball, but I don’t mind that.

“He held the ball well so we were delighted.”

Sides can’t be separated

The encounter at Princess Royal Park was the only one of eight Breedon Highland League fixtures to beat the weather.

Although Banff missed the worst of the snow, persistent rain and a wind that strengthened as the match went on made for tricky conditions for the players.

Clach started the brighter with Troy Cooper having an effort saved by Sean McIntosh before Connor Bunce shot wide from 12 yards after good work on the right flank by Shaun Sutherland.

Playing with the wind at their backs Deveronvale then came into the contest and carved out a good opening midway through the first period.

Clach’s Harry Hennem, right, tries to get away from Deveronvale’s Ben Allan

Harry Noble’s cross from the left found Jack Mitchell at the back post and his effort was hacked off the line by Millar Gamble, then Jamie MacLellan’s follow-up strike was deflected wide.

Before the first half was over Bunce had a goal disallowed for offside and home defender Aaron Hamilton headed wide from Noble’s free-kick.

Conditions worsened after the interval and chances were in short supply, although the effort of both sides couldn’t be faulted.

Rorie MacLeod, right, of Clach is put under pressure by Deveronvale’s Innes McKay, centre

In the 77th minute Clach were close to the elusive breakthrough when Zach MacPhee’s inswinging, wind-assisted, corner from the right crashed back off the left post.

Vale scrambled the ball away, but when Cooper sent it back into the danger area Gamble side-footed wide from close range.

The hosts had the last chance with five minutes left, but Noble’s curler from 15 yards was straight at Paterson.

Bosses have differing takes

Deveronvale move above Keith into 15th, while Clach remain 17th.

Gethins added: “The weather destroyed it, but we should have won it if I’m being honest.

“It was an important game, we drummed into the players the importance of it.

“But we didn’t capitalise, we could have gone level with Deveronvale if we’d won and then we’d have been playing Wick next week just a point behind them.

“That’s where my disappointment is. It’s a point gained, but it’s also three points lost and that’s disappointing.”

Shaun Sutherland, right, of Clach tries to get away from Deveronvale’s Jack Mitchell

Reflecting on a second successive 0-0 draw, Stewart said: “Conditions were the winner really, but fair play to both teams who tried to make a game of it in extremely difficult conditions.

“It’s the second week in a row where the final third has let us down which is disappointing.

“A draw is maybe about right over the piece. It’s not the worst point for us, we were looking to get a win, but that’s two clean sheets in a row, even if they have been two 0-0s.

“The clean sheets are the positive, I thought our attacking play was quite good, but we’re not getting the end product.

“We know what we’ll be doing at training this week and what we need to work on.”

