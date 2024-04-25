Buckie Thistle blow as East Kilbride progress after pyramid play-off is cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle blow as East Kilbride progress after pyramid play-off is cancelled

No bronze-level licence at the Moray club means their promotion bid is scuppered, the SFA confirm.

By Paul Chalk
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Highland League champions Buckie Thistle will not contest Saturday’s pyramid play-off tie away to Lowland League winners East Kilbride.

The Scottish FA have confirmed the Victoria Park club failure to secure a bronze-level club licence means East Kilbride will face the lowest club in League Two for the right to play in the fourth-tier.

Buckie clinched the title on goal difference, just ahead of Brechin City, at the weekend after being runners-up 12 months ago.

The Scottish FA statement said: “Under pyramid play-off rules, it is a prerequisite for participants to comply with SPFL membership criteria, specifically in this instance a Bronze-level club licence award from the Scottish FA.

“Buckie Thistle does not comply with this criterion following its failure to obtain an award by the Licensing Committee yesterday.

“Consequently, the match will no longer take place and East Kilbride FC, who were granted a bronze licence by the committee, will proceed to the cinch League Two play-off final against eventual Club 42.”

‘Issues not addressed’ by champions

The Scottish FA explained Buckie knew the rules they had to abide by in order to compete in the SPFL play-offs.

A spokesperson said: “The licensing committee considered a range of eligibility criteria in respect of Buckie Thistle’s application. Unfortunately, the submission did not meet the requirements for the award of a bronze licence.

“All SHFL and SLFL clubs were written to in December last year to advise that the audit process would be accelerated for those clubs with a chance of promotion, in light of the SPFL’s updated membership criteria requirements.

“The Scottish FA’s club licensing department has been in regular dialogue with Buckie Thistle since then to notify the club of, and provide ample time to address, issues highlighted in their club licensing report.

“Unfortunately, these issues were not addressed by the club prior to yesterday’s licensing committee decision.”

‘Huge sympathy’ for Buckie Thistle

The SPFL had sympathy for Buckie, but said they had three chances to respond to correspondence on the topic.

A spokesperson said: “Every club was made aware in summer last year of the need to have a Scottish FA bronze licence to participate in the SPFL.

“Regrettably, Buckie Thistle failed to respond to any of the three subsequent follow-up letters sent in October, February and March.

“They are not compliant with SPFL rules and failed to apply for a period of grace by the 31 March 2024 deadline. The SPFL board has huge sympathy for Buckie and their fans, but has no option but to enforce our rules.”

