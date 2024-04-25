Buckie Thistle blow as East Kilbride progress after pyramid play-off is cancelled

Highland League champions Buckie Thistle will not contest Saturday’s pyramid play-off tie away to Lowland League winners East Kilbride.

The Scottish FA have confirmed the Victoria Park club failure to secure a bronze-level club licence means East Kilbride will face the lowest club in League Two for the right to play in the fourth-tier.

Buckie clinched the title on goal difference, just ahead of Brechin City, at the weekend after being runners-up 12 months ago.

The Scottish FA statement said: “Under pyramid play-off rules, it is a prerequisite for participants to comply with SPFL membership criteria, specifically in this instance a Bronze-level club licence award from the Scottish FA.

“Buckie Thistle does not comply with this criterion following its failure to obtain an award by the Licensing Committee yesterday.

“Consequently, the match will no longer take place and East Kilbride FC, who were granted a bronze licence by the committee, will proceed to the cinch League Two play-off final against eventual Club 42.”

‘Issues not addressed’ by champions

The Scottish FA explained Buckie knew the rules they had to abide by in order to compete in the SPFL play-offs.

A spokesperson said: “The licensing committee considered a range of eligibility criteria in respect of Buckie Thistle’s application. Unfortunately, the submission did not meet the requirements for the award of a bronze licence.

“All SHFL and SLFL clubs were written to in December last year to advise that the audit process would be accelerated for those clubs with a chance of promotion, in light of the SPFL’s updated membership criteria requirements.

“The Scottish FA’s club licensing department has been in regular dialogue with Buckie Thistle since then to notify the club of, and provide ample time to address, issues highlighted in their club licensing report.

“Unfortunately, these issues were not addressed by the club prior to yesterday’s licensing committee decision.”

‘Huge sympathy’ for Buckie Thistle

The SPFL had sympathy for Buckie, but said they had three chances to respond to correspondence on the topic.

A spokesperson said: “Every club was made aware in summer last year of the need to have a Scottish FA bronze licence to participate in the SPFL.

“Regrettably, Buckie Thistle failed to respond to any of the three subsequent follow-up letters sent in October, February and March.

“They are not compliant with SPFL rules and failed to apply for a period of grace by the 31 March 2024 deadline. The SPFL board has huge sympathy for Buckie and their fans, but has no option but to enforce our rules.”