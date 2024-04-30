Buckie Thistle invited into Premier Sports Cup – after play-off KO

Highland League champions Buckie Thistle have been invited by the SPFL to compete in next season’s Premier Sports Cup.

That offer comes days after they were denied the chance to play Lowland League winners in the pyramid play-off, the first leg of which was meant to take place on Saturday.

Buckie were not permitted to play in the play-off because they do not hold a bronze level SFA licence, which is not needed to play in the Premier Sports – or League Cup.

With five Premiership clubs competing in European competitions, 37 SPFL clubs and three other sides will go into the early stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

As well as Buckie, runners-up Brechin City – pipped to the title by just two goals – have been invited as well as East Kilbride, who will find out this weekend whether they play Bonnyrigg Rose, Clyde or Stranraer in the play-off final after not having to play Buckie.

Once confirmed, the clubs will be added to the draw for the group stage of next year’s competition, which will take place on Wednesday, May 29, at 1pm.