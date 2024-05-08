Key man Lewis Crosbie commits to Huntly

Colin Charlesworth has hailed Lewis Crosbie as a major part of Huntly’s future plans after he signed a contract extension.

The midfielder, who joined the Black and Golds from Banks o’ Dee last summer, has penned a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Crosbie is originally from Fife and moved to the north-east to go to university and having now secured a job in the area following the completion of his studies the 23-year-old has committed his future to Huntly.

Christie Park manager Charlesworth is thrilled with how things have worked out.

He said: “Lewis is a massive player for us, we had a good season and we’ve made steady improvements over recent years.

“To continue trying to improve we need to try to keep our influential players and Lewis is certainly one of them.

“Lewis ticks all the boxes when it comes to quality on the ball, work-rate and endeavour.

“To keep him at the club is a really good bit of the news at the start of the summer and could arguably be one of the most important bits of business we do.

“I think every Huntly fan will be excited by the news, he had a bit of a difficult time after Christmas due to a niggly back injury.

“It was quite noticeable when we were missing him because his energy is unmatched.

“Keeping Lewis in the squad is a great thing for us and I think it sends out a good message that we can keep our best players.”

Fight to keep duo

Meanwhile, Charlesworth also remains hopeful of keeping Andy Hunter and Robbie Foster.

Hunter, who netted 24 goals this season, and Foster – who struck 15 times – are both out of contract.

Despite interest from elsewhere Charlesworth is still optimistic they may stay at Huntly.

Andrew Hunter netted his 24th of the season in yesterday's 2-1 defeat away to Banks O' Dee#highlandleague pic.twitter.com/xFKIu0DSTb — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) April 7, 2024

He added: “With the season both Andy and Robbie had they were always going to generate interest.

“We’re still in communication with them, they’re keeping us in the loop and we’re still in with a chance of keeping them.

“It’s important for them that the next decision they make is the right one and hopefully it will be the right one for us as well.”