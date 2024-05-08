Key man Lewis Crosbie commits to Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key man Lewis Crosbie commits to Huntly

The midfielder has penned a contract extension with the Black and Golds.

By Callum Law
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046697 Story by Callum Law Christie Park, Huntly Evening Express Aberdeenshire Shield - Huntly v Fraserburgh Pictured is Huntly's Lewis Crosbie Wednesday 24th January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046697 Story by Callum Law Christie Park, Huntly Evening Express Aberdeenshire Shield - Huntly v Fraserburgh Pictured is Huntly's Lewis Crosbie Wednesday 24th January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Colin Charlesworth has hailed Lewis Crosbie as a major part of Huntly’s future plans after he signed a contract extension.

The midfielder, who joined the Black and Golds from Banks o’ Dee last summer, has penned a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Crosbie is originally from Fife and moved to the north-east to go to university and having now secured a job in the area following the completion of his studies the 23-year-old has committed his future to Huntly.

Christie Park manager Charlesworth is thrilled with how things have worked out.

He said: “Lewis is a massive player for us, we had a good season and we’ve made steady improvements over recent years.

“To continue trying to improve we need to try to keep our influential players and Lewis is certainly one of them.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth, centre, is pleased to have secured Lewis Crosbie on a new contract.

“Lewis ticks all the boxes when it comes to quality on the ball, work-rate and endeavour.

“To keep him at the club is a really good bit of the news at the start of the summer and could arguably be one of the most important bits of business we do.

“I think every Huntly fan will be excited by the news, he had a bit of a difficult time after Christmas due to a niggly back injury.

“It was quite noticeable when we were missing him because his energy is unmatched.

“Keeping Lewis in the squad is a great thing for us and I think it sends out a good message that we can keep our best players.”

Fight to keep duo

Meanwhile, Charlesworth also remains hopeful of keeping Andy Hunter and Robbie Foster.

Hunter, who netted 24 goals this season, and Foster – who struck 15 times – are both out of contract.

Despite interest from elsewhere Charlesworth is still optimistic they may stay at Huntly.

He added: “With the season both Andy and Robbie had they were always going to generate interest.

“We’re still in communication with them, they’re keeping us in the loop and we’re still in with a chance of keeping them.

“It’s important for them that the next decision they make is the right one and hopefully it will be the right one for us as well.”

