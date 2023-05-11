Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled to have landed Lewis Crosbie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly manager Allan Hale is looking forward to working with new addition Lewis Crosbie.

The winger has joined the Black and Golds on a two-year deal from fellow Breedon Highland League club Banks o’ Dee.

Hale has been keen to add to Huntly’s options in attack and reckons Crosbie fits the bill.

The former Dunfermline and Raith Rovers youngster, 21, has spent the last couple of years with Dee in the Juniors and then the Highland League.

Hale said: “Lewis’ pedigree was an attraction and he’s been on our radar for a while.

“He’s been full-time at Raith Rovers and Dunfermline before moving to Aberdeen for university.

“Since then he’s contributed to Banks o’ Dee’s success in the Juniors and their good first season in the Highland League.

“He’s got that experience of winning and his technical ability is there for everyone to see.

“Lewis is an intelligent player with really good movement and also provides good delivery from wide areas.

“He fits the profile of the type of player we’re looking to bring in.

“He’s also young and has the scope to keep improving. With the speed and athleticism Lewis possesses, he fits the mould we’re looking for.

“It’s a signing we’re excited about. I felt we needed to add to the options we’ve got at the top end of the pitch.

“Lewis will certainly do that and he’s someone we’re pleased to bring in.”

Having finished eighth this season, Hale is eager to try to strengthen his squad and improve again next season.

He added: “We’re still trying to do one or two other things, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”