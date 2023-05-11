Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled to have landed Lewis Crosbie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled to have landed Lewis Crosbie

The Black and Golds have signed the winger from Banks o' Dee.

By Callum Law
Lewis Crosbie has joined Huntly from Banks o' Dee
Lewis Crosbie has joined Huntly from Banks o' Dee

Huntly manager Allan Hale is looking forward to working with new addition Lewis Crosbie.

The winger has joined the Black and Golds on a two-year deal from fellow Breedon Highland League club Banks o’ Dee.

Hale has been keen to add to Huntly’s options in attack and reckons Crosbie fits the bill.

The former Dunfermline and Raith Rovers youngster, 21, has spent the last couple of years with Dee in the Juniors and then the Highland League.

Hale said: “Lewis’ pedigree was an attraction and he’s been on our radar for a while.

“He’s been full-time at Raith Rovers and Dunfermline before moving to Aberdeen for university.

“Since then he’s contributed to Banks o’ Dee’s success in the Juniors and their good first season in the Highland League.

“He’s got that experience of winning and his technical ability is there for everyone to see.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is pleased to have signed Lewis Crosbie

“Lewis is an intelligent player with really good movement and also provides good delivery from wide areas.

“He fits the profile of the type of player we’re looking to bring in.

“He’s also young and has the scope to keep improving. With the speed and athleticism Lewis possesses, he fits the mould we’re looking for.

“It’s a signing we’re excited about. I felt we needed to add to the options we’ve got at the top end of the pitch.

“Lewis will certainly do that and he’s someone we’re pleased to bring in.”

Having finished eighth this season, Hale is eager to try to strengthen his squad and improve again next season.

He added: “We’re still trying to do one or two other things, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

