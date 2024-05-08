Poverty and lack of discipline blamed as antisocial behaviour incidents in Moray almost double

The number of complaints made to Moray Council about antisocial behaviour have almost doubled.

In 2022 the community safety team received a total of 548 reports. But that went up to 1,066 in 2023.

And last year Police Scotland recorded a total of 3,236 incidents in Moray – with almost half, 49%, reported in Elgin.

Dismay

Hotspots for antisocial behaviour in the Moray capital include the town centre, Cooper Park and Alexandra Road.

Elgin bus station is on Alexandra Road.

The figures were included in the community safety strategy annual report that went before councillors this week.

And elected members raised concerns in the increase in reported incidents.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith said: “This report gives me a bit of difficulty.

“For people who suffer from antisocial behaviour, we need a service that’s responsive to their needs.

“Communities out there need a reprieve.

“I’m picking up from reading the report phrases and words along the lines of poor communication and a lack of information being shared between partners.

“I’m picking up a lack of joint working, a lack of clarity in roles and responsibilities.

“It suggests to me all’s not right.

Poverty a ‘clear factor’

“And we have to get to the bottom of what’s happening or not happening there.”

Officers advised the issue was a priority and the introduction of extra community wardens agreed in the budget would help tackle the problem.

However Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt said: “I’m a wee bit dismayed at the level of antisocial behaviour we’re faced with.

“In 2023 Police Scotland received 3,226 reports if incidents in Moray.

“It’s concerning because that’s about eight or nine incidents a day.

“I think that’s a level of antisocial behaviour previous generations probably would not have tolerated.”

And he questioned whether poverty had anything to do with the figures.

Mr Gatt said: “We understand there’s poverty but that doesn’t mean it should lead to antisocial behaviour.

Complex issues in Moray

“It leads from a lack of discipline in my opinion. Self-discipline and probably discipline throughout society.”

Karen Sievewright, environmental health manager, said poverty was a “clear factor” contributing to antisocial behaviour.

She added while there had been a rise in the number of incidents reported, some were spurious.

And often there would be more than one complaint made against a single incident.

SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison advocated training for members around trauma to gain better understand of the “really complex issues in our communities.”