Highland League transfer news: Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle make new signings

Nairn County manager Ross Tokely reckons Alan Pollock will add valuable experience and quality to his squad.

The midfielder has returned to the Wee County on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year, after leaving Rothes.

Pollock previously played for Nairn from January 2014 until the summer of 2016 and will now be back at Station Park next season.

Since leaving Nairn the 34-year-old – who began his Breedon Highland League career with Clachnacuddin – has turned out for Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics as well as Rothes.

During five-and-a-half years with the Speysiders Pollock helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup.

He is Tokely’s first signing since he was appointed as Nairn manager last month.

Tokely said: “Alan will bring experience and he knows the league really well.

“He offers good quality and he’s looking for a fresh challenge. I’ve met him a couple of times and I liked what I heard.

“He wanted to come to Nairn and that’s the main thing for me that players want to come and play for the club.

“Alan made that clear when I spoke to him and I’m delighted he’s agreed to come.

“We had a chat about what he wants to do in football.

“He wants to do well for Nairn and enjoy his football and he seems to be looking forward to getting started.

“Alan’s not shy of offering his opinion and I need those kind of voices in the dressing room.

“He’ll offer experience on the park and he’s got good quality with his delivery from set pieces and open play.

“He’s also capable of scoring goals and I’m really pleased he’s decided to sign.”

More additions could be on the way

Tokely hopes Pollock’s nous can help the younger members of Nairn’s squad develop next season.

He is also looking to bring some more new faces to the Wee County as the summer goes on.

Tokely added: “I’d hope younger players can watch and can learn from what experienced players like Alan do and pick up good habits.

“There’s a number of young lads in squad at Nairn and I want to have a mix of youth and experience in the squad.

“Hopefully Alan can give us a couple of good years at Nairn and enjoy playing for the club.

“Hopefully it’s the first of a few signings coming in, but we’re having to be patient and see what is out there.”

Strathspey secure shinty star

Strathspey Thistle have signed shinty star Steven Macdonald with manager Bobby Beckwith believing his arrival shows the Grantown Jags mean business.

Macdonald is a Scotland international shinty player, but has signed a two-year contract to play football in the Breedon Highland League and will combine playing both sports.

He has previously played football for Grantown, Spey Valley and Loch Ness.

MacDonald becomes Strathspey’s seventh summer signing as they overhaul their squad ahead of next season having finished bottom of the Highland League in the past two campaigns.

New Thistle boss Beckwith said: “I think one of the reasons Steven has come is because he sees the project at the club.

“There’s a lot of good work going on behind the scenes with what the committee is doing.

“Steven sees the bigger picture of what we’re trying to do and he feels it’s a good fit for him and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“He’s an international shinty player, but he’s also a very good footballer.

“I think he could have gone a lot higher in football if he hadn’t been so dedicated to shinty.

“Steven is good at centre-half or as a holding midfielder. He’ll help us keep the ball better and will provide stability in the middle of the park.

“To play shinty your fitness has to be very good and you have to be very committed.

“Those things are transferable to football, Steven will bring that with him onto the football pitch and will be a big asset to us.”