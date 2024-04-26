Ross Tokely says affection for Nairn County lured him into management return

Ross Tokely is eager to carry on Nairn County’s progression after being handed a return to management at Station Park.

Tokely has been given the reins on a deal until 2027 following the departure of Steven Mackay earlier this month.

It comes just a fortnight after defender Tokely called time on his near 30-year playing career, of which he spent the last year-and-a-half with County.

The 45-year-old, who is Caley Thistle’s record appearance holder, had a previous management stint with Brora Rangers, during which time he guided the Cattachs to a last-16 tie against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup.

Six years on, having since combined playing spells with St Duthus and Nairn with a coaching role with Inverness’ under-16s, Tokely felt the chance to lead County forward was too much to resist.

He said: “I didn’t really have plans to go back into management to be honest.

“But after being at the club for a year-and-a-half, and the affection I have for the club, I just felt it was a good move for me.

“I just felt that I wanted a second crack at it, and Nairn was an ideal club to do it at.

“There are really good people at the club. I like the way it’s run and I couldn’t really turn it down – I just felt it was right.

“I enjoyed my time at Brora and I felt I did a good enough job there. Towards the end it became a bit harder than I thought, and it took up a lot of my time and thoughts.

“I’m just in a really good place now, and feel like I’ve got a lot to offer the club.

“Hopefully we can improve on the good work Steven and David Hind did at the club, which will be a tough ask.”

Strong foundations in place at Station Park

Tokely was part of a Nairn side which finished eighth in the Highland League last term, notably winning the North of Scotland Cup to end an 11-year trophy drought.

He feels strong foundations are in place at Station Park, although he is already casting an eye towards bolstering his squad for next term.

Tokely added: “Being a part-time club, the way it is run is top class for me. They really look after the players.

“With the success we had last year, we could see how much it meant to the fans.

“I know first-hand how good the players are – it’s just about topping up the current squad.

“There are areas of the team I’m looking to strengthen, so it’s just about getting some really good players to enhance the squad.

“It’s a young squad – when I played I topped up the age level – so we will look to get some more experience in, guys that know the league.

“We also want to improve the younger lads as well.

“I’m really excited to come in and hopefully drive the team forward a bit.”

New boss has management team in place

Tokely will be assisted by Brian MacLeod, who remains at the club having been part of Mackay’s coaching team.

Alan Geegan, who this week stepped down as manager of St Duthus, has been drafted in as first-team coach, while Wayne MacKintosh will take up a player-coach role.

Tokely feels he has a strong support network behind him, adding: “I have put in a strong management team.

“They are all really good football guys. To have that support is key for me.

“I spoke to Alan, who is really keen to progress. When I played at Tain, I liked how he was with the lads.

“It’s a step up for him, but he’s keen to progress his career in full-time football.

“Brian MacLeod staying is key. He’s a really good coach – I could see when I was playing that he’s got the respect of the players.

“Wayne is a big part of that as well. He has worked with the under-18s and still has a major part to play on the pitch as well.

“With the four of us, it will be a good unit, and we will work together to bring more success to the club.

“Graeme Macleod, as director of football, puts in a lot of hard work that goes unnoticed. I’m delighted he’s there and I will certainly bounce a lot of stuff off him.”

Tokely impressed Nairn with ‘clear plan for club’

Nairn chairman Mark Kelman said: “We feel we have identified the right man for the job who aligns with the ambitions of the club and can drive high standards across the board at Station Park.

“Steven has left us on a positive footing, so it was important for us to identify someone who could build upon that and take the club forward.

“Ross ticked all the right boxes in that regard and came across extremely well in the interview process.

“He has a clear plan for the club and demonstrated a passion and desire to develop and improve the players in the squad and strengthening in some key areas.

“I am excited about what the future holds with Ross as manager of Nairn County, and the management committee will do everything we can to provide the support he requires.”