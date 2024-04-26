Ross Tokely says affection for Nairn County lured him into management return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Tokely says affection for Nairn County lured him into management return

Tokely, who recently hung up his boots at the age of 45, has been appointed as Steven Mackay's successor at Station Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Tokely (centre), Wayne Mackintosh (left) and Alan Geegan (right) being unveiled as the new management team at Nairn County. Image supplied by Nairn County.
Ross Tokely (centre), Wayne Mackintosh (left) and Alan Geegan (right) being unveiled as the new management team at Nairn County. Image supplied by Nairn County.

Ross Tokely is eager to carry on Nairn County’s progression after being handed a return to management at Station Park.

Tokely has been given the reins on a deal until 2027 following the departure of Steven Mackay earlier this month.

It comes just a fortnight after defender Tokely called time on his near 30-year playing career, of which he spent the last year-and-a-half with County.

The 45-year-old, who is Caley Thistle’s record appearance holder, had a previous management stint with Brora Rangers, during which time he guided the Cattachs to a last-16 tie against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup.

Six years on, having since combined playing spells with St Duthus and Nairn with a coaching role with Inverness’ under-16s, Tokely felt the chance to lead County forward was too much to resist.

Ross Tokely celebrates netting for Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

He said: “I didn’t really have plans to go back into management to be honest.

“But after being at the club for a year-and-a-half, and the affection I have for the club, I just felt it was a good move for me.

“I just felt that I wanted a second crack at it, and Nairn was an ideal club to do it at.

“There are really good people at the club. I like the way it’s run and I couldn’t really turn it down – I just felt it was right.

“I enjoyed my time at Brora and I felt I did a good enough job there. Towards the end it became a bit harder than I thought, and it took up a lot of my time and thoughts.

Ross Tokely during his time in charge of Brora Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I’m just in a really good place now, and feel like I’ve got a lot to offer the club.

“Hopefully we can improve on the good work Steven and David Hind did at the club, which will be a tough ask.”

Strong foundations in place at Station Park

Tokely was part of a Nairn side which finished eighth in the Highland League last term, notably winning the North of Scotland Cup to end an 11-year trophy drought.

He feels strong foundations are in place at Station Park, although he is already casting an eye towards bolstering his squad for next term.

Tokely added: “Being a part-time club, the way it is run is top class for me. They really look after the players.

Nairn County celebrate winning the North of Scotland Cup in November 2023. Image: Jasperimage.

“With the success we had last year, we could see how much it meant to the fans.

“I know first-hand how good the players are – it’s just about topping up the current squad.

“There are areas of the team I’m looking to strengthen, so it’s just about getting some really good players to enhance the squad.

“It’s a young squad – when I played I topped up the age level – so we will look to get some more experience in, guys that know the league.

“We also want to improve the younger lads as well.

“I’m really excited to come in and hopefully drive the team forward a bit.”

New boss has management team in place

Tokely will be assisted by Brian MacLeod, who remains at the club having been part of Mackay’s coaching team.

Alan Geegan, who this week stepped down as manager of St Duthus, has been drafted in as first-team coach, while Wayne MacKintosh will take up a player-coach role.

Alan Geegan, second from right, during his time with St Duthus. Image: St Duthus FC.

Tokely feels he has a strong support network behind him, adding: “I have put in a strong management team.

“They are all really good football guys. To have that support is key for me.

“I spoke to Alan, who is really keen to progress. When I played at Tain, I liked how he was with the lads.

“It’s a step up for him, but he’s keen to progress his career in full-time football.

“Brian MacLeod staying is key. He’s a really good coach – I could see when I was playing that he’s got the respect of the players.

Brian Macleod, who has stepped up as interim manager at Nairn County.
Brian Macleod. Image: DC Thomson.

“Wayne is a big part of that as well. He has worked with the under-18s and still has a major part to play on the pitch as well.

“With the four of us, it will be a good unit, and we will work together to bring more success to the club.

“Graeme Macleod, as director of football, puts in a lot of hard work that goes unnoticed. I’m delighted he’s there and I will certainly bounce a lot of stuff off him.”

Tokely impressed Nairn with ‘clear plan for club’

Nairn chairman Mark Kelman said: “We feel we have identified the right man for the job who aligns with the ambitions of the club and can drive high standards across the board at Station Park.

“Steven has left us on a positive footing, so it was important for us to identify someone who could build upon that and take the club forward.

Nairn County defender Ross Tokely receives the players’ player of the season prize last year from club chairman Mark Kelman. Image: Donald Matheson.

“Ross ticked all the right boxes in that regard and came across extremely well in the interview process.

“He has a clear plan for the club and demonstrated a passion and desire to develop and improve the players in the squad and strengthening in some key areas.

“I am excited about what the future holds with Ross as manager of Nairn County, and the management committee will do everything we can to provide the support he requires.”

