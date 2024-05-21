Sandy Sinclair becomes Breedon Highland League president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandy Sinclair becomes Breedon Highland League president

The Formartine United treasurer has succeeded George Manson in the role.

By Callum Law
New Breedon Highland League president Sandy Sinclair. Pictures by Brian Smith.
New Breedon Highland League president Sandy Sinclair. Pictures by Brian Smith.

Sandy Sinclair says he is honoured to become president of the Breedon Highland League.

The Formartine United treasurer succeeded George Manson at the division’s AGM in Keith last night.

Sinclair has served as junior vice-president and for the last three years as senior vice-president ahead of stepping up to the top job.

He is the first person from Formartine to be an office bearer of the Highland League.

Gordon Booth of Inverurie Locos is the new senior vice-president, stepping up from junior vice-president, and Wick Academy’s Steven Munro has been elected as junior vice-president.

Sandy Sinclair, left, with outgoing Highland League president George Manson.

Sinclair, who was raised in Golspie, said: “I’m delighted to take up the position and honoured to become president of one of the best leagues in Scotland.

“The Highland League is a very well run league and represents a large geographical area.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m delighted for my club Formartine United as well.

“My connection to the league goes back some way – I was at Brora’s first game in the Highland League in 1962 and then I’ve been with Formartine throughout our time in the league.”

Challenges ahead

Looking to the future Sinclair believes the Highland League will remain ultra-competitive, but also feels there are some issues which need addressed.

This season champions Buckie Thistle were denied the chance to compete in the pyramid play-offs after not obtaining a bronze club licence from the Scottish FA and missing the deadline to ask the SPFL for an additional grace period.

He added: “Looking ahead, I think the pyramid system maybe needs to be looked at so that we avoid a repeat of what happened this season.

“Nobody really covered themselves in glory: the SFA, the SPFL, the Highland League and the club.

“So we’ve all got to take a look and do better next time.

Sandy Sinclair is proud to be the new president of the Highland League.

“It’s going to be a very competitive league again next season, everyone is striving to get better.

“The teams at the bottom end of the league are all getting better as well, so there are no easy games for anyone.”

Sinclair was also keen to praise his predecessor Manson, and said: “George has done a tremendous job.

“He picked up at the end of Covid and had to deal with that and then we’ve had the fixtures and play-off situation to deal with at the end of his time.

“George has done a good job and I’m sure he’ll be happy to go off and play more golf.”

