Sandy Sinclair becomes Breedon Highland League president

Sandy Sinclair says he is honoured to become president of the Breedon Highland League.

The Formartine United treasurer succeeded George Manson at the division’s AGM in Keith last night.

Sinclair has served as junior vice-president and for the last three years as senior vice-president ahead of stepping up to the top job.

He is the first person from Formartine to be an office bearer of the Highland League.

Gordon Booth of Inverurie Locos is the new senior vice-president, stepping up from junior vice-president, and Wick Academy’s Steven Munro has been elected as junior vice-president.

Sinclair, who was raised in Golspie, said: “I’m delighted to take up the position and honoured to become president of one of the best leagues in Scotland.

“The Highland League is a very well run league and represents a large geographical area.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m delighted for my club Formartine United as well.

“My connection to the league goes back some way – I was at Brora’s first game in the Highland League in 1962 and then I’ve been with Formartine throughout our time in the league.”

Challenges ahead

Looking to the future Sinclair believes the Highland League will remain ultra-competitive, but also feels there are some issues which need addressed.

This season champions Buckie Thistle were denied the chance to compete in the pyramid play-offs after not obtaining a bronze club licence from the Scottish FA and missing the deadline to ask the SPFL for an additional grace period.

He added: “Looking ahead, I think the pyramid system maybe needs to be looked at so that we avoid a repeat of what happened this season.

“Nobody really covered themselves in glory: the SFA, the SPFL, the Highland League and the club.

“So we’ve all got to take a look and do better next time.

“It’s going to be a very competitive league again next season, everyone is striving to get better.

“The teams at the bottom end of the league are all getting better as well, so there are no easy games for anyone.”

Sinclair was also keen to praise his predecessor Manson, and said: “George has done a tremendous job.

“He picked up at the end of Covid and had to deal with that and then we’ve had the fixtures and play-off situation to deal with at the end of his time.

“George has done a good job and I’m sure he’ll be happy to go off and play more golf.”