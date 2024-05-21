Scott Begbie: Aberdeen’s dangerous delivery bike riders must realise damage they can do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen’s dangerous delivery bike riders must realise damage they can do

If thoughtless cyclists know they are as accountable as car drivers for reckless behaviour, they might screw the nut.

The popularity of food delivery services like Deliveroo and Just Eat has increased the number of bikes speeding around the city. Image: The Dark Knight/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

When is a pedestrian crossing not a pedestrian crossing?

When there’s a food delivery bloke on a bike bearing down on it.

Red light? Nope, not for them. Green man for folk on foot? Nah, just weave past them at speed. Never mind it might scare the bejesus out of them as your tear past faster than a Ferrari. They’ll get over it.

That is, until the time comes – and it will – when one of these speeding idiots ploughs into someone because they are not as skilled or immortal as they think they are.

And don’t think for a second that’s just a bash and a bump and on your merry way. These lads are usually on ebikes, heavy ones, that are travelling as fast as a car. Getting hit by one would be just as lethal.

But, every day, you see them tearing up and down city streets, blatantly ignoring the rules. And I use the word “street” deliberately. These buffoons use the pavements just as much as they use the roads. See what I mean about laws not applying if you need to get a box of noodles to someone while they’re hot?

Of course, it’s not just the feral delivery riders. I’ve seen ordinary folk on bikes behaving just as badly – deeming a green man is licence for them to pull away from a red light. It’s like amphibians on two wheels: cyclists when it suits them, pedestrians when it doesn’t.

Cyclists – the vast majority of them safe and sensible – complain loudly and rightly when car drivers ignore rules about giving them space on the road. They demand the law protects them as much as it does car drivers.

Now, they are about to get the equality they want – and so will pedestrians – with a new law due to come into effect that makes causing death or serious injury by dangerous or careless cycling an offence that can carry up to 14 years in prison. Cyclists, like motorists, will be required by law to ensure their bike is safe and roadworthy – little things, like ensuring their brakes work.

And about time, too.

The narrative is: Union Street and Aberdeen city centre are safe. Reporting safety concerns is "not as helpful as it could be," it has been claimed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Many cyclists take great care to be responsible road users – but other do not. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

If thoughtless cyclists know they are as equally accountable as car drivers for reckless behaviour that leads to harm or death, they might screw the nut – especially the food delivery ones. They might be willing to take chances with other folks’ lives, but the thought of losing 14 years of their own to a stretch behind bars could persuade them to put the brakes on.

Hopefully, when this law comes into force, it will also act as a trigger for a high-profile crackdown on the dangerous practices we see every day in Aberdeen. It’s the perfect reason to get a grip on the bike bandits and keep everyone safe – including them.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

