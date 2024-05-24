Exclusive: Ronnie Sharp reveals his reasons for returning to the Highland League with Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Ronnie Sharp reveals his reasons for returning to the Highland League with Strathspey Thistle

The ex-Nairn County boss has been appointed co-manager of the Grantown Jags.

By Callum Law
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp.
Ronnie Sharp has become co-manager of Strathspey Thistle.

For Ronnie Sharp the call to return to the Breedon Highland League came out of the blue, but he was delighted to accept it.

The ex-Nairn County boss has joined Strathspey Thistle as co-manager alongside Bobby Beckwith.

Sharp’s second spell in charge of Nairn ended in September 2022, but having had a break from football he’s relishing being part of the new set-up at Seafield Park next season.

Explaining how his move to Grantown has come about, he said: “It wasn’t really planned.

“But I got a call when I was on holiday to ask if I’d be interested just after Bobby had been named as manager.

“So when I came back I went to meet Bobby, Josh Horton (sporting director) and Fraser Tulloch (director of football).

“What they’re trying to do interests me, it reminds me a bit of when I took over at Nairn in 2016 where we’re virtually starting from scratch and we’ve got a project ahead of us.

Ronnie Sharp will be working alongside Bobby Beckwith at Strathspey.

“Speaking to the three of them and it sounds like a perfect opportunity for me.

“Having the break from football has really helped me, I probably needed it.

“I was a bit tired out as much as anything and my enthusiasm had gone a wee bit so I needed to step away from it.

“But my enthusiasm is back and I’m really looking forward to being involved with Strathspey.”

Sharing the burden

Although he has been named as co-manager, Sharp revealed his main interest is more in coaching than management and it will be Beckwith who has the final say on team selection.

He added: “Myself and Bobby will share the workload, but Bobby will have the final say and will pick the team.

“I’ll have my input but Bobby will have the final say and that suits me.

“I’m not particularly interested in the management side of it, but I like coaching and trying to help improve things.

“I’m coming in to try to help the players and hopefully we can help Strathspey improve on recent years.

“You don’t want to be fighting relegation all the time and the club seems to have some good plans for the future.

“It’s an interesting project and I’m delighted to get involved.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey have further bolstered their squad with the addition of two goalkeepers.

Kit Fletcher, 24, has joined from North Caledonian League outfit Fort William, while 17-year-old Ethan Rae signs permanently after impressing during a spell on loan from Ross County in the second half of the season.

They are Strathspey’s 10th and 11th signings of the summer.

