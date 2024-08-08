WATCH: Highland League Weekly Extra – champions Buckie Thistle and title contenders Fraserburgh clash at Victoria Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly Extra – champions Buckie Thistle and title contenders Fraserburgh clash at Victoria Park

The Jags took on the Broch in a much-anticipated midweek showdown.

By Danny Law

The Highland League Weekly cameras were at Victoria Park to watch Breedon Highland League champions Buckie Thistle host Fraserburgh in an eagerly anticipated early season showdown.

Buckie started their league campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 loss at Inverurie Locos, while the Broch had picked up only one point from their opening two games.

Prior to kick-off Buckie were presented with the Highland League flag in their first home league fixture of the campaign, with Fraserburgh giving a guard of honour to the champions.

Highland League Weekly highlights – back for 2024/25

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we will again bring viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

To watch Highland League Weekly you need to be a subscriber to The Press and Journal online – with our sports pack currently just £1 for your first three months. 

To become a Press and Journal subscriber, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe/

How keep up to date with Highland League Weekly

You can also sign up to our Highland League newsletter which means you will receive an email direct to your inbox whenever a new episode of Highland League Weekly is published.

To sign up to the Highland League newsletter, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/newsletter-manager/

On social media there is a dedicated Highland League Weekly group on Facebook and a Highland League Weekly page (@HighlandLW) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We’ll be posting trailers and links to new episodes on these platforms, while we are also on TikTok and YouTube.

