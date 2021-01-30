Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wallace Duffy has domestic bliss with Robbie Deas – now he wants domestic success with Caley Thistle.

Duffy lives with his ex-Celtic colleague and current Caley Jags team-mate Deas in Inverness, after being reunited with him this season.

The pair played together during their days in the youth system at Celtic, prior to going their separate ways in two years ago.

Full-back Duffy moved on to St Johnstone and Deas had loan spells at Cowdenbeath and Alloa Athletic before being let go by the Hoops in the summer.

Deas penned a three-year deal with Caley Thistle last year and Duffy followed suit after his release by the Saints last summer. It has led to the rekindling of an old friendship in the Highlands.

“It makes it a lot easier having Robbie at the club,” Duffy said. “I stay with in a flat with Robbie – I’ve known him for seven years, so that helps. I used to car-share with him going into training years ago.

“He does all the cooking, I do the dishes. On the cleaning side of things, I keep the flat ticking over. He owes me on that – I’ll cook him a meal in return.

“It’s certainly different from being in kids’ football together. It’s more results-based now. I feel we’re adapting to the football and the first-team lifestyle.

“We just want to play as many games as we can at the highest level. He’s been on a few loan spells and got this move. Last season didn’t go as planned for me, but the main thing is I get back playing football somewhere which I enjoy, which I do here.”

Delighted to sign for @ictfc can’t wait for the season to start now & get back playing! 🤝🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Gdq3R2u3p1 — Robbie Deas (@Rob_Deasy) August 6, 2020

Duffy returned to the starting line-up on Wednesday night against Morton, for the first time since the Raith Rovers Betfred Cup game in November.

He is relishing the run Caley Thistle have coming up – seven before the end of February – starting with Queen of the South at home today.

Duffy added: “We’ve had so many games cancelled in the last month or two and it’s been hard to build a run, when we’re really needing it.

“Now we have the games in hand and probably going to be playing Saturday-midweek for the next few weeks, it’s the perfect time to start a run and get momentum going.

“We just want to play football. We know it’s a reduced league this season with 27 games, so we want to play as many games as we can as quick as we can after so many cancellations.”