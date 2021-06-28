Forres Mechanics boss Charlie Rowley boosted by players’ return to the fold

Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley is thrilled that his players didn’t desert the club and are ready for action in the Highland League next month.

The Can Cans took a year out of action amid concerns of Covid and were the only club to do so.

A bit-part, stop-start campaign took place in 2020/21 because of the impact of the pandemic, with Brora Rangers handed the title after only three matches played.

Forres are fresh and their players, who take on Forres Thistle tonight, are delighted to be back in the fold ahead of their opener against Wick Academy on July 24.

Players returned for Mosset Park action

On Saturday, they gave a mainly youthful Caley Thistle side a healthy run-out and created several decent chances in a 1-0 friendly defeat at Mosset Park.

The boss said: “To retain the vast majority of the squad was really pleasing for me.

“They had been with us, with me, for a long time here and it would have been really disappointing if they felt their futures lay elsewhere after taking a year out.

“It was the right decision (to sit out last season) and they understand now that it was the right decision. We have benefited from that by having the vast majority of the squad back with us for this season.

“Only Ryan Farquhar and James Ross have, not for football reasons, to stop but we have replaced them like for like. We’re looking positive.”

Positive boardroom moves

And he revealed that movement behind the scenes has also lifted the club.

He added: “I think the year out has had a massively positive effect on the club. Sometimes you don’t realise what you have until it’s not there. We have been missing from it for a year and a bit.

“It has given everyone a massive boost and we have a few new board members on board, trying to push the club forward in terms of professional aspects.

“Their positivity has rubbed off on to the coaches and management here and then on to the playing staff.”

Boss relaxed about current shape of squad

Striker Paul Brindle was the headline capture for Forres in the build-up to next season from Brora Rangers and Rowley is still looking do add a face or two.

However, he added: “If we don’t manage to get anyone else in then I’d be happy.

“We are actively trying to strengthen again and that is credit to the board and the club in general that they are helping us as much as they can in terms of improving the playing side of things.”