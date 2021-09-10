Billy Dodds says his Caley Thistle stars must be at their best to see off Partick Thistle

Billy Dodds is warning his Caley Thistle table-toppers that Championship visitors Partick Thistle have the firepower to replace them as the Championship leaders come Saturday night.

The Inverness head coach has a spring in his step after a run of four successive 1-0 wins put them in first spot.

However, visitors Partick are tucked just behind them on nine points and could take their place should they win and remain ahead of Kilmarnock on goal difference.

Dodds, when he was assistant to Jim McIntyre at Ross County, worked with a couple of Thistle’s main men and he knows that despite a recent loss at Arbroath, they’ll be a real danger at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “I knew Richard Foster and Brian Graham at Ross County. I know what they bring, they will bring a good mixture of experience and youth.

“They are scoring goals. I know they got beat 3-1 by Arbroath, but they have had 3-0 wins (against Dunfermline and Morton) and a win at Stranraer in the cup, so they are capable of scoring and are a dangerous team. We need to be at our best. I am looking forward to the game.

“People look from the outside and first v second – it’s a big game. It’s two big clubs meeting and the magnitude has risen. My players are looking forward to it and I’m sure Ian McCall’s players are too.”

Mckay and Graham are class acts

Thistle striker Graham has already bagged seven goals in all competitions this season, while Billy Mckay, who returned to ICT this summer, got off the mark with a double in the 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Buckie Thistle last weekend.

Dodds, an international striker in his day, knows both will be key forwards for their clubs this term.

He said: “We have watched footage of Brian. We know what he will bring if they can get crosses in the box. All Brian wants to do is score goals.

“He believes in himself and is a really good target man, if you give him a chance in the box. We’ll have to mark him closely, because, if you lose him, he will score.

“He is a good finisher and I’ll be making the players aware of that, although they know anyway. I loved my time working with Brian at Ross County, but he will be a threat – that’s for sure.

“That’s why Ian McCall signed Brian Graham and why we signed Billy Mckay. They will guarantee you goals. That’s what you get from them.

“Billy has had his injury problems since he has joined, but I can see him getting stronger and sharper every week.

“He is scoring goals in training and he carried it on to the game last week, which will do him no harm at all. I can’t wait to get Billy on the park again and I’m sure he will score plenty this season.”

McCall has ‘inspirational’ team talks

Dodds, who has a full squad to pick from, clearly respects his opposite number, McCall.

He added: “I worked under Ian as a player at Dundee United and he is inspirational with team talks and I know his team will be up for it.

“He was talented and suited me and we played well together on the pitch. I have the highest regard for Ian McCall.”