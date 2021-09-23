Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle hope to have Michael Gardyne back in frame for Queen of the South match

By Andy Skinner
September 23, 2021, 10:30 pm
Michael Gardyne.


Caley Thistle hope to have winger Michael Gardyne back for Saturday’s Championship visit of Queen of the South.

Gardyne has been sidelined since netting the winner against Kilmarnock on August 28 after suffering an ankle injury, but has returned to training this week.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds is hopeful the 35-year-old former Ross County player will be back in the frame this weekend.

He said: “He was back in training on Thursday, and he was looking good. I’ll just say that.

“He came through it with flying colours, so I’m delighted to have him in and around the training ground.

“It was a big setback for us over the last couple of weeks, although Aaron Doran has come in and done wonderfully well.

“It’s great to have Michael Gardyne back in contention – and he’s as loud as ever.”

Caley Jags were dealt a further blow to their attack when Shane Sutherland and Doran were forced off with knocks during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline.

Shane Sutherland.

Both players will be assessed on Friday, however, Dodds is content with the depth available in his squad.

He added: “Since the start of the season, we said we wanted two players competing hard for every position.

“I wanted a strong squad and wanted them challenging each other, and the boys who are out of the team will get their chance at some point.

“That’s where we’re at if these players don’t make it.

“We saw even last week when Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland had to come off, it upset us a little bit.

“But we have enough to handle it.”

Although last weekend’s draw against the bottom-placed Pars ended Inverness’ 100% start to the Championship campaign, Dodds feels it keeps his league-leading side’s momentum intact ahead of their return to home action on Saturday.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

He added: “We are greedy, I think that’s it. We look at where we are, we look over our shoulder and we’ve got Kilmarnock and other teams looking to catch us, we just want to try and win everything.

“We were disappointed, but when I went home and had a realisation it was a good point because, trust me, they are a good team. They had chances to win as well.

“They are just suffering with confidence just now, and that could be a big point come the end of the season. There’s a realisation to it as well.”

