Caley Thistle hope to have Michael Gardyne back in frame for Queen of the South match

Caley Thistle hope to have winger Michael Gardyne back for Saturday’s Championship visit of Queen of the South.

Gardyne has been sidelined since netting the winner against Kilmarnock on August 28 after suffering an ankle injury, but has returned to training this week.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds is hopeful the 35-year-old former Ross County player will be back in the frame this weekend.

He said: “He was back in training on Thursday, and he was looking good. I’ll just say that.

“He came through it with flying colours, so I’m delighted to have him in and around the training ground.

“It was a big setback for us over the last couple of weeks, although Aaron Doran has come in and done wonderfully well.

“It’s great to have Michael Gardyne back in contention – and he’s as loud as ever.”

Caley Jags were dealt a further blow to their attack when Shane Sutherland and Doran were forced off with knocks during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline.

Both players will be assessed on Friday, however, Dodds is content with the depth available in his squad.

He added: “Since the start of the season, we said we wanted two players competing hard for every position.

“I wanted a strong squad and wanted them challenging each other, and the boys who are out of the team will get their chance at some point.

“That’s where we’re at if these players don’t make it.

“We saw even last week when Aaron Doran and Shane Sutherland had to come off, it upset us a little bit.

“But we have enough to handle it.”

Although last weekend’s draw against the bottom-placed Pars ended Inverness’ 100% start to the Championship campaign, Dodds feels it keeps his league-leading side’s momentum intact ahead of their return to home action on Saturday.

He added: “We are greedy, I think that’s it. We look at where we are, we look over our shoulder and we’ve got Kilmarnock and other teams looking to catch us, we just want to try and win everything.

“We were disappointed, but when I went home and had a realisation it was a good point because, trust me, they are a good team. They had chances to win as well.

“They are just suffering with confidence just now, and that could be a big point come the end of the season. There’s a realisation to it as well.”