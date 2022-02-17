Steven Hislop says Caley Thistle must revive form to tee up crunch Arbroath encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Hislop says Caley Thistle’s next three games are key in teeing up a potential crunch Championship summit encounter with Arbroath.

With the final round of fixtures fast approaching, Inverness are six points adrift of the table-topping Red Lichties, who have a game in hand.

Caley Jags host Ayr United on Saturday, before making trips to Hamilton Accies and Partick Thistle.

That sequence is then followed by a Caledonian Stadium clash against Dick Campbell’s pacesetters on March 12.

With Inverness without a win from their last eight matches, former Caley Thistle forward Hislop says they must do all they can to heap the pressure on the Angus outfit ahead of their trip north.

Hislop said: “They still have to play each other, which will be pivotal. It will take care of itself.

“The important thing is they are within touching distance when they play them.

“Arbroath will lose games. They have not really had a sticky patch like most teams normally do in that league.

“Everyone will be hoping they do. They have never been in a position like this.

“It can work two ways, it can either be a spur for them to go on and win the league, or it can become squeaky bum time as Inverness will be hoping.

“It won’t quite be make-or-break as there are a few games to go afterwards. But, if they (Inverness) go into freefall, you will have a problem come the play-offs.

“There’s no point in thinking about that game until it comes around. They have just got to concentrate on themselves and try to win their games.”

Inverness will not give up on title bid

Caley Jags’ recent form has seen them drop to third in the Championship and only two points ahead of fifth-placed Partick Thistle – who have three games in hand.

Hislop, who won the First Division title with Inverness in 2004, believes Billy Dodds’ men will still have aspirations of challenging for top spot.

He added: “They will still be looking to win the league, but there are four or five teams fighting to win it.

“Two of the teams seem to be playing each other every other week, and they seem to be cutting each other’s throats.

“Inverness need to start picking up points. It’s not too dissimilar to where we were when we won the league.

“I think we were actually a bit further back than where they are just now.

“We had games in hand on Clyde, but sometimes it’s better having the points in the bag.

“I have never known a league to be this tight at the top – with five teams that could go and win it.

“I thought Kilmarnock would kick on and win it after bringing in Derek McInnes, as well as players like Kyle Lafferty. They have now dropped points as well, though, so a lot of teams are feeling the pressure – other than Arbroath.”

Hislop says Inverness must aim to end their wait for a win, which stretches back to December 11, when they host a revived Ayr side this weekend.

He added: “They lost to Morton at home recently, when they were expected to pick up three points.

“They will be expected to pick up three points on Saturday, but Ayr have picked up as well.

“It’s a very tough league. There’s no point in panicking just now. There are still plenty games to go.”