New owner sought for £795,000 Banffshire holiday lodges

A holiday lodge development in Aberdeenshire has gone on the market with a price tag of £795,000 after its owner decided to retire.

Lorraine Davidson has run Hill of Maunderlea Lodges, between Aberchirder and Banff, since 2010, having inherited the business from her parents.

She and specialist hospitality agency Drysdale and Company hope the location, good repeat trade and the prospect of another record year for UK staycations mean it will not be too long before they find a buyer.

‘Source of pleasure’

Ms Davidson said: “This development has been a labour of love for my family for many years, from my parents building the lodges – constructed from Douglas fir timber – to personally carving out the walkways which lead from the lodges.

“They are now such a source of pleasure for families walking freely with their dogs.”

She added: “We have had visitors stay from all over the world, regularly experiencing full occupancy for nearly 52 weeks of the year.

“We wish a new owner well, as the location could not be better, and there are still plenty of opportunities to put down their own stamp.”

The 14-acre site includes four detached, three-bedroomed lodges.

Stirling-based Drysdale and Co said it represented an “excellent opportunity” for a new operator to take over an established business with “strong levels of repeat trade”.

The firm added: “Situated on an elevated site surrounded by rolling farmland, the property benefits from views north to the Moray Firth coast and is a great base for families or groups looking to explore the north of Scotland.

“The site has significant potential for additional lodge development, subject to planning.”

Drysdale and Co highlighted open areas surrounding a pond, and more potential development space in and around mature woodland covering more than half the site.

The agent, which is inviting potential buyers to get in touch via info@drysdaleandcompany.co.uk, suggested the site could also be run as a lifestyle business to suit an owner operator.

Drysdale and Co director Stuart Drysdale said “Hill of Maunderlea Lodges represents a rarely available opportunity for a buyer to take on an established and profitable business.

“Self-catering accommodation has proven increasingly popular with the absence of freely available foreign travel.

“Groups and families are looking for relaxed, quality accommodation to base themselves for a break.”