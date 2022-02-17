New owner sought for £795,000 Banffshire holiday lodges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New owner sought for £795,000 Banffshire holiday lodges

By Keith Findlay
February 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 9:16 am
Hill of Munderlea Lodges, whose new owner could cash in on an expected record year for staycations.

A holiday lodge development in Aberdeenshire has gone on the market with a price tag of £795,000 after its owner decided to retire.

Lorraine Davidson has run Hill of Maunderlea Lodges, between Aberchirder and Banff, since 2010, having inherited the business from her parents.

She and specialist hospitality agency Drysdale and Company hope the location, good repeat trade and the prospect of another record year for UK staycations mean it will not be too long before they find a buyer.

‘Source of pleasure’

Ms Davidson said: “This development has been a labour of love for my family for many years, from my parents building the lodges – constructed from Douglas fir timber – to personally carving out the walkways which lead from the lodges.

“They are now such a source of pleasure for families walking freely with their dogs.”

She added: “We have had visitors stay from all over the world, regularly experiencing full occupancy for nearly 52 weeks of the year.

“We wish a new owner well, as the location could not be better, and there are still plenty of opportunities to put down their own stamp.”

The 14-acre site includes four detached, three-bedroomed lodges.

Stirling-based Drysdale and Co said it represented an “excellent opportunity” for a new operator to take over an established business with “strong levels of repeat trade”.

The firm added: “Situated on an elevated site surrounded by rolling farmland, the property benefits from views north to the Moray Firth coast and is a great base for families or groups looking to explore the north of Scotland.

“The site has significant potential for additional lodge development, subject to planning.”

Drysdale and Co highlighted open areas surrounding a pond, and more potential development space in and around mature woodland covering more than half the site.

The agent, which is inviting potential buyers to get in touch via info@drysdaleandcompany.co.uk, suggested the site could also be run as a lifestyle business to suit an owner operator.

Drysdale and Co director Stuart Drysdale said “Hill of Maunderlea Lodges represents a rarely available opportunity for a buyer to take on an established and profitable business.

“Self-catering accommodation has proven increasingly popular with the absence of freely available foreign travel.

“Groups and families are looking for relaxed, quality accommodation to base themselves for a break.”

