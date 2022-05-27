Trio of contracts agreed at Caley Thistle, with others on table as chief Scot Gardiner gives end-of-season update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Trio of contracts agreed at Caley Thistle, with others on table as chief Scot Gardiner gives end-of-season update

By Paul Chalk
May 27, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 5:29 pm
Defender Danny Devine has signed a new contract with Caley Thistle.
Defender Danny Devine has signed a new contract with Caley Thistle.

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine is one of three players to have signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 29-year-old centre-half has penned a fresh deal, along with goalkeeper Cammy Mackay, 25, and midfield hot-shot Lewis Hyde, 19.

Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay has signed a new deal at Inverness.

The Highlanders also confirmed skipper Sean Welsh, midfielder Aaron Doran and defender Wallace Duffy are to be offered new contracts, while they are in talks with, or have put offers to, several potential new players.

As the club continue to talk to players following their run to the Premiership play-off final, striker Shane Sutherland, who is sidelined with a serious knee injury, will also have a deal on the table as the club ensure they take care of his medical needs.

Fellow injured team-mates Roddy MacGregor (jaw) and Tom Walsh (knee) will also be supported by ICT in terms of their recoveries.

Billy Dodds (left) and Scot Gardiner.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner addressed several areas of the club’s work just five days after St Johnstone won the play-off final against them, 4-0 in the second leg in Perth and 6-2 on aggregate.

Having finished third in the Championship, ICT were on the cusp of an historic step back to the top-flight.

Defeat in Perth remains ‘raw’ – chief

No club had made it through from the quarter-finals all the way to promotion. They got past Partick and Arbroath over four pulsating ties, but Saints were too sharp in the closing 45 minutes of the final.

Gardiner said: “It is fair to say that everyone at ICT is still feeling very raw after the most phenomenal effort by (head coach) Billy Dodds, the players and staff this season, but especially over the last few weeks in particular.

“We came up just short this time, but the night was illustrative of a special bond between the fans and the club which has been enhanced throughout this rollercoaster of a season.

“We believe the incredible support shown on Monday, which saw over 2,000 Caley Jags travel down the A9 and over 10,000 back us across the six gruelling but thrilling play-off games, gives our players, coaches and staff huge encouragement for the future.

“All six play-off games have included incredible moments that won’t be forgotten easily, but we must use them to push us on next season.”

Boss Dodds led ICT’s promotion push

An 11-match run without a win from mid-December to mid-March slowed the side after a stunning start to their Championship season in what was Billy Dodds’ first season as a boss in his own right.

Gardiner praised the head coach he appointed as he hinted at trying times away from the pitch which were testing.

He said: “During the season, Billy Dodds was under incredible pressure during a run which saw us not win a match in three months, following some horrible circumstances that quite honestly, no decent person should have to deal with.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

“He then lost the in-form and influential Scott Allardice to a serious injury. Throughout this period, he never doubted his ability or the ability of the squad to turn things around and he deserves tremendous credit for that.”

Gardiner also thanked Manny Duku, Lewis Jamieson and Anthony McDonald, who left in the January window, while acknowledging the efforts of young Bristol City loanee Sam Pearson, who returned home to Wales for personal reasons.

Reece McAlear, who was on loan from Norwich City, left, in action against Arbroath.

The Inverness chief thanked Norwich City’s Reece McAlear and Dundee United’s Logan Chalmers for providing “some spectacular goals and performances” while on loan.

He also praised “warrior” defender Kirk Broadfoot, who confirmed he’s leaving the club after an impressive year.

Youngsters Harry Nicolson and Ryan Fyffe have left the Caley Jags, as has physio Dougal Sim, who is retiring.

Financial moves afoot at Inverness

Off the field, season tickets numbers were up on the last two seasons, according to Gardiner, with the commercial numbers similarly up and the Puma kits continued to be popular with fans.

Gardiner, who confirmed season tickets for the coming campaign will go on sale next week, also mentioned the youth-led and club-supported Section 94 fans’ group who helped raise the roof for the promotion push last season.

As Caley Thistle look to bolster their finances for a sixth successive year in the second tier, the Inverness CEO explained changes for the better due to a key business tie-up.

He added: “The first phase of our already successful partnership with Intelligent Land Investments Group is close to coming to fruition and this will give us a financial platform unlike any we have had before and we hope to be able to announce a second phase of this genuine partnership soon.”

Intelligent Land Investments Group are shirt sponsors of Caley Thistle.

The plan is also to bolster the boardroom with two new directors to offer “even more business acumen” and anyone interested is asked to contact Gardiner.

Planned football hub hailed by chief

Vacant ground beside Inverness Royal Academy is earmarked as the base for an exciting football hub for the community, the ICT Women’s side and the club’s community trust.

Gardiner said the planned project “could be one of the most innovative and productive community schemes in Scotland, let alone the Highlands, and the cross-party political support as we edge closer to an agreement with Highland Council has been extremely encouraging for all of us involved in delivering the hub.”

He added: “The addition of over 150 girls from P1 to U16s to ICTWFC in the last few months has been inspiring an,d if we are successful with our plans, they will surely benefit from being a major anchor presence at the hub, as will our burgeoning ICT Community Trust projects and of course our highly thought-of academy.”

ICT Academy continues to deliver

And the ICT chief, who described chairman Ross Morrison and the board as being “creative and supportive” during the challenging times, further praised the ICT Academy.

He said on that front, the club “continue to punch way above our weight with the quality of players, style of football, and the standard of our coaching.”

Away from the sporting arena, the club is thrilled to be staging two huge entertainment acts at the Caledonian Stadium this summer. Andrea Bocelli takes to the stage on July 1, with Duran Duran in the spotlight the following night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]