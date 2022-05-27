Skye’s Broadford Hospital officially opened by health secretary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broadford Hospital on the Isle of Skye has been officially opened by the Scottish Government’s cabinet secretary for health and social care, Humza Yousaf.

The hospital, which opened to the public in March, includes an A&E, two consulting treatment rooms, an imaging department and a maternity unit.

The facility is one of two community hospitals built by Hub North Scotland for NHS Highland as part of a £40m project, the other being Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore.

‘Delivering high-quality person centred health’

NHS Highland chief executive, Pam Dudek said: “The new hospital has been open to patients since March and is already playing its part in delivering high-quality person centred health and social care to people in Skye, Lochalsh and south-west Ross.

“I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this exciting process which will future proof the delivery of services across such a diverse, remote and rural area.

“The investment in two community hospitals in Badenoch and Strathspey, and Skye, Lochalsh and south-west Ross underlines our commitment to delivering services as close to home as possible.

An NHS that is ‘fit for purpose’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf added: “I am committed to delivering a healthcare system that is fit for purpose and puts the needs of patients at its heart.

“This new hospital in Broadford offers a much more inviting environment for not just the patients who will use it, but the health care professionals and staff who work tirelessly for the people of Skye.

“It is the second community hospital I have had the privilege of opening in NHS Highland in as many weeks and it has been a pleasure to see first-hand the benefit they are already bringing to the people of the Highlands.”