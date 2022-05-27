Skye’s Broadford Hospital officially opened by health secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye’s Broadford Hospital officially opened by health secretary

By Chris Cromar
May 27, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 5:26 pm
Broadford Hospital opened its doors in March.
Broadford Hospital on the Isle of Skye has been officially opened by the Scottish Government’s cabinet secretary for health and social care, Humza Yousaf.

The hospital, which opened to the public in March, includes an A&E, two consulting treatment rooms, an imaging department and a maternity unit.

The facility is one of two community hospitals built by Hub North Scotland for NHS Highland as part of a £40m project, the other being Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore.

‘Delivering high-quality person centred health’

NHS Highland chief executive, Pam Dudek said: “The new hospital has been open to patients since March and is already playing its part in delivering high-quality person centred health and social care to people in Skye, Lochalsh and south-west Ross.

“I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this exciting process which will future proof the delivery of services across such a diverse, remote and rural area.

“The investment in two community hospitals in Badenoch and Strathspey, and Skye, Lochalsh and south-west Ross underlines our commitment to delivering services as close to home as possible.

An NHS that is ‘fit for purpose’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf added: “I am committed to delivering a healthcare system that is fit for purpose and puts the needs of patients at its heart.

“This new hospital in Broadford offers a much more inviting environment for not just the patients who will use it, but the health care professionals and staff who work tirelessly for the people of Skye.

“It is the second community hospital I have had the privilege of opening in NHS Highland in as many weeks and it has been a pleasure to see first-hand the benefit they are already bringing to the people of the Highlands.”

