Kirk Broadfoot leaving Caley Thistle with fond memories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirk Broadfoot will look back on his 12 months at Caley Thistle with fondness after opting to depart.

Veteran defender Broadfoot revealed after Monday’s play-off final defeat to St Johnstone he will not remain in the Highlands.

The 37-year-old is keen to be closer to his family, who are based in Ayrshire.

Although travelling commitments have taken their toll, Broadfoot says being part of a Caley Jags side which pushed all the way for promotion has been an enjoyable experience.

Despite the pain at missing out on a top-flight place, Broadfoot feels Inverness’ future is bright under head coach Billy Dodds.

Broadfoot, who netted the winning penalty in the play-off semi-final shoot-out victory over Arbroath, said: “I’ve had a great season at Inverness.

“I’ve been allowed to express myself and play and try and help the boys. It’s been a good season.

🗣️ "Kirk Broadfoot fancies his chances!" 🔴🔵 A collector's item from the Caley Thistle defender#cinchChamp | @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/eW3FODj7z2 — SPFL (@spfl) September 13, 2021

“Anyone would have taken this — a play-off final to get up to the Premiership — before the season had started.

“With the group we had and the way we played, it was unfortunately a step too far.

“There’s a good core of boys at the club and I’m sure the manager will add again.

“There will be big players back like Shane Sutherland, who was missing against St Johnstone. With those guys and adding to the squad, I’m sure they will be there or thereabouts.”

Defender has plenty left in tank

Broadfoot’s decision to move on from Caledonian Stadium does not spell the end of his playing career.

Having missed just two league games since joining from Kilmarnock last summer, the Irvine-born player feels he still has plenty to offer.

Broadfoot added: “I will keep playing. I feel fit enough.

“This was my 47th game of the season and I’ve had six games in 20 days and I feel fine, but I want to be more local for the family.

“The manager and the club have been great with me. They’ve given me more days off than the other boys, but I’ve still been away from my family for a few nights and I don’t want that next year.

“I’m in no rush to get set up. I’ll take it as it goes.

“Unfortunately, at my age, people look at your age and not performances and stats. That’s the way it is, but who knows what will happen.”

Broadfoot draws praise from Dodds

Dodds praised the impact made by former Scotland and Rangers defender Broadfoot on the younger members of his squad.

The Caley Jags head coach added: “He has brought a lot to the club. Not just as a player and the standards he brings, but the person he is, the desire and determined attitude he brings. He is just so desperate to win.

“I think it’s something a lot of the boys have not seen before, but that is why he has played in a UEFA Cup final.

“He has brought that standard where you have no idea how good a professional he is and how the young boys see the things he does.

“It is unique – he has brought a lot to the club as a player, but also as a person off the park in terms of how he looks after his body.

“To be fair, it is only the travelling for the big man. I am sure if we were based down near Ayrshire he probably would have stayed.”