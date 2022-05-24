Kirk Broadfoot leaving Caley Thistle with fond memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirk Broadfoot leaving Caley Thistle with fond memories

By Andy Skinner
May 24, 2022, 10:30 pm
Kirk Broadfoot celebrates after netting the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Arbroath.
Kirk Broadfoot celebrates after netting the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Arbroath.

Kirk Broadfoot will look back on his 12 months at Caley Thistle with fondness after opting to depart.

Veteran defender Broadfoot revealed after Monday’s play-off final defeat to St Johnstone he will not remain in the Highlands.

The 37-year-old is keen to be closer to his family, who are based in Ayrshire.

Although travelling commitments have taken their toll, Broadfoot says being part of a Caley Jags side which pushed all the way for promotion has been an enjoyable experience.

Despite the pain at missing out on a top-flight place, Broadfoot feels Inverness’ future is bright under head coach Billy Dodds.

Broadfoot, who netted the winning penalty in the play-off semi-final shoot-out victory over Arbroath, said: “I’ve had a great season at Inverness.

“I’ve been allowed to express myself and play and try and help the boys. It’s been a good season.

“Anyone would have taken this — a play-off final to get up to the Premiership — before the season had started.

“With the group we had and the way we played, it was unfortunately a step too far.

“There’s a good core of boys at the club and I’m sure the manager will add again.

“There will be big players back like Shane Sutherland, who was missing against St Johnstone. With those guys and adding to the squad, I’m sure they will be there or thereabouts.”

Defender has plenty left in tank

Broadfoot’s decision to move on from Caledonian Stadium does not spell the end of his playing career.

Having missed just two league games since joining from Kilmarnock last summer, the Irvine-born player feels he still has plenty to offer.

Broadfoot added: “I will keep playing. I feel fit enough.

“This was my 47th game of the season and I’ve had six games in 20 days and I feel fine, but I want to be more local for the family.

Kirk Broadfoot.

“The manager and the club have been great with me. They’ve given me more days off than the other boys, but I’ve still been away from my family for a few nights and I don’t want that next year.

“I’m in no rush to get set up. I’ll take it as it goes.

“Unfortunately, at my age, people look at your age and not performances and stats. That’s the way it is, but who knows what will happen.”

Broadfoot draws praise from Dodds

Dodds praised the impact made by former Scotland and Rangers defender Broadfoot on the younger members of his squad.

The Caley Jags head coach added: “He has brought a lot to the club. Not just as a player and the standards he brings, but the person he is, the desire and determined attitude he brings. He is just so desperate to win.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds with Kirk Broadfoot.

“I think it’s something a lot of the boys have not seen before, but that is why he has played in a UEFA Cup final.

“He has brought that standard where you have no idea how good a professional he is and how the young boys see the things he does.

“It is unique – he has brought a lot to the club as a player, but also as a person off the park in terms of how he looks after his body.

“To be fair, it is only the travelling for the big man. I am sure if we were based down near Ayrshire he probably would have stayed.”

