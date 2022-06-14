Ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser says side can be proud of close promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Michael Fraser reckons the Inverness club can take heart from being a mere 45 minutes away from returning to the Premiership.

Last month’s 4-0 play-off final second leg loss at St Johnstone ended ICT’s bid to win promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

Overall, it was a 6-2 aggregate defeat, which followed play-off wins over Partick Thistle and Arbroath.

The scoreline at half-time in the second leg in Perth was 0-0 and hopes were high before Saints ran clear.

Inverness finished third in the Championship last term and boss Billy Dodds was left to ponder what might have been.

An 11-match winless run between December and March cost them dearly as they finished eight points behind champions Kilmarnock and six behind big-hitting part-timers Arbroath.

They are now gearing up for their sixth straight season in the second tier, with the fixtures out this Friday.

No team will enjoy smooth rides

Fraser, who helped guide the Highlanders into the top table in 2004 during a seven-year spell at ICT, believes satisfaction can be drawn from disappointment.

He said: “In the Championship, every side has a tough period and Caley Thistle were no different.

“If there was a side who didn’t have a tough period, they would have won the title by 10 or more points. That didn’t happen and Kilmarnock edged it by two points.

“The teams at the bottom will get points from those at the top and it’s probably the most competitive league in the country.

“Billy Dodds did a terrific job and to take the club to the play-off final and be 45 minutes away from going up was a really big achievement.

“Fans will always complain, but everyone knows Caley Thistle don’t have a big budget and it is hard to get players to join and relocate to the area.

“When you consider the season as a whole, you cannot say he’s not done a really good job in what is a really competitive league.”

Dodds continued with his work ahead of the new campaign this week with a hat-trick of new one-year deals.

Midfielder Aaron Doran, who is centre of a testimonial night this Saturday, penned a fresh contract, as did defender Wallace Duffy and striker Shane Sutherland, who faces months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

The summer began with new deals confirmed for defender Danny Devine, goalkeeper Cammy Mackay and captain Sean Welsh.

Longer break time is preferable

The competitive campaign for Inverness begins in the Premier Sports Cup away to newly-promoted League 1 side Kelty Hearts on July 9.

Pre-season games at Highland League hosts Clach on June 29 and Brora Rangers on July 2 have been confirmed.

Given ICT’s play-off final loss at St Johnstone was on May 23, it’s a short break for the squad.

Fraser, who plays shinty for Glen Urquhart 2nds, reckons, if he was still a full-time footballer, he’s have preferred a longer rest.

He said: “The very top players don’t really get a break over the summer, because they are playing for their country and European competition qualifiers.

“If you ask the boys for an honest opinion, I think they don’t like having the cup starting so soon. They would rather have a longer break, especially after such a hard season.

“The cup also has its merits, in terms of getting the players ready for the start of the league season.

“It’s hard for me to say as I’m not doing it, but I feel you always need a good break in the summer, because the guys with families need a bit of time with their kids.

“While it’s not a hard job, as in a day job, once the season starts that’s you for the full season. You have to be travelling and training and ready for every match, playing well and keeping your performance levels up.

“It is a great job, don’t get me wrong, but it is hard as well. Personally, I’d rather have a bit of a longer break than have to play so soon in the cup.”

McInnes made Kilmarnock winners

Dundee, who dropped down from the Premiership last month, have appointed former Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Salford City manager Gary Bowyer as Mark McGhee’s replacement.

The Dark Blues will start as the Championship favourites and the main danger for Caley Thistle.

Last season, the recruitment of ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes when Tommy Wright was sacked pushed Kilmarnock on to title glory.

Fraser believes McInnes ultimately made the difference for the champions, who only spent one year outside the top flight.

He added: “There are still a lot of people surprised Kilmarnock got Derek McInnes – he’s a top manager. He would not have gone to any other Championship club.

“Derek did a terrific job at Aberdeen and that is showing now, given the way they have fallen since he left. People there should have realised what they had.

“That said, Arbroath were only one win away from winning the title. That shows how tight it was last season and I reckon it will be similar this time.”