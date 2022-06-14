Ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser says side can be proud of close promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser says side can be proud of close promotion push

By Paul Chalk
June 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Keeper Michael Fraser played for ICT between 2002 and 2007.
Keeper Michael Fraser played for ICT between 2002 and 2007.

Former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Michael Fraser reckons the Inverness club can take heart from being a mere 45 minutes away from returning to the Premiership.

Last month’s 4-0 play-off final second leg loss at St Johnstone ended ICT’s bid to win promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

Overall, it was a 6-2 aggregate defeat, which followed play-off wins over Partick Thistle and Arbroath.

The scoreline at half-time in the second leg in Perth was 0-0 and hopes were high before Saints ran clear.

Inverness finished third in the Championship last term and boss Billy Dodds was left to ponder what might have been.

An 11-match winless run between December and March cost them dearly as they finished eight points behind champions Kilmarnock and six behind big-hitting part-timers Arbroath.

They are now gearing up for their sixth straight season in the second tier, with the fixtures out this Friday.

No team will enjoy smooth rides

Fraser, who helped guide the Highlanders into the top table in 2004 during a seven-year spell at ICT, believes satisfaction can be drawn from disappointment.

He said: “In the Championship, every side has a tough period and Caley Thistle were no different.

“If there was a side who didn’t have a tough period, they would have won the title by 10 or more points. That didn’t happen and Kilmarnock edged it by two points.

“The teams at the bottom will get points from those at the top and it’s probably the most competitive league in the country.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds.

“Billy Dodds did a terrific job and to take the club to the play-off final and be 45 minutes away from going up was a really big achievement.

“Fans will always complain, but everyone knows Caley Thistle don’t have a big budget and it is hard to get players to join and relocate to the area.

“When you consider the season as a whole, you cannot say he’s not done a really good job in what is a really competitive league.”

Dodds continued with his work ahead of the new campaign this week with a hat-trick of new one-year deals.

Midfielder Aaron Doran, who is centre of a testimonial night this Saturday, penned a fresh contract, as did defender Wallace Duffy and striker Shane Sutherland, who faces months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

The summer began with new deals confirmed for defender Danny Devine, goalkeeper Cammy Mackay and captain Sean Welsh.

Longer break time is preferable

The competitive campaign for Inverness begins in the Premier Sports Cup away to newly-promoted League 1 side Kelty Hearts on July 9.

Pre-season games at Highland League hosts Clach on June 29 and Brora Rangers on July 2 have been confirmed.

Given ICT’s play-off final loss at St Johnstone was on May 23, it’s a short break for the squad.

Fraser, who plays shinty for Glen Urquhart 2nds, reckons, if he was still a full-time footballer, he’s have preferred a longer rest.

He said: “The very top players don’t really get a break over the summer, because they are playing for their country and European competition qualifiers.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County goalkeeper Michael Fraser.

“If you ask the boys for an honest opinion, I think they don’t like having the cup starting so soon. They would rather have a longer break, especially after such a hard season.

“The cup also has its merits, in terms of getting the players ready for the start of the league season.

“It’s hard for me to say as I’m not doing it, but I feel you always need a good break in the summer, because the guys with families need a bit of time with their kids.

“While it’s not a hard job, as in a day job, once the season starts that’s you for the full season. You have to be travelling and training and ready for every match, playing well and keeping your performance levels up.

“It is a great job, don’t get me wrong, but it is hard as well. Personally, I’d rather have a bit of a longer break than have to play so soon in the cup.”

McInnes made Kilmarnock winners

Dundee, who dropped down from the Premiership last month, have appointed former Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Salford City manager Gary Bowyer as Mark McGhee’s replacement.

The Dark Blues will start as the Championship favourites and the main danger for Caley Thistle.

Last season, the recruitment of ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes when Tommy Wright was sacked pushed Kilmarnock on to title glory.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.

Fraser believes McInnes ultimately made the difference for the champions, who only spent one year outside the top flight.

He added: “There are still a lot of people surprised Kilmarnock got Derek McInnes – he’s a top manager. He would not have gone to any other Championship club.

“Derek did a terrific job at Aberdeen and that is showing now, given the way they have fallen since he left. People there should have realised what they had.

“That said, Arbroath were only one win away from winning the title. That shows how tight it was last season and I reckon it will be similar this time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]