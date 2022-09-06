Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay has chance to match club record of 101 goals, says ex-forward Steven Hislop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle title-winning striker Steven Hislop backs current hot-shot Billy Mckay to target the club record held by a legend.

However, he insists before he can match Dennis Wyness’ scoring rate of 101 goals, he will play a crucial role in taking ICT into title contention in this season’s Championship.

Mckay netted the second in a 2-0 weekend win at Raith Rovers, which took him on to 84 Caley Thistle goals, which is one more than first-team coach Barry Wilson.

Hislop was a key figure in ICT’s 2003/04 First Division-clinching side, which were promoted into the top-flight for the first time.

Wyness had two spells in the Highlands, from 2000 to 2003, and from 2006 to 2008.

Mckay is in his third period with the Caley Jags. He joined from Northampton in 2011 and left in 2014, he had a loan stint in 2017 as a Wigan player then returned in the summer of 2021 after leaving Ross County.

Two years to hit magical tally of 101

He sees no reason why Mckay, with 211 appearances under his belt, cannot set his sights on the 101 which Wyness netted in 243 games – although it might well take until next year.

He said: “It’s great for Billy to get that goal, which takes him one goal clear of Barry, which I’m sure Barry won’t be too happy about!

“No, but I do think catching Dennis’ number is certainly achievable. I’d say he’d be very lucky to do it this season, so it might take it into two season.

“Personally, he might be looking at the record, but more importantly, he will be looking to score the goals to help get Caley Thistle into the mix.

“The Championship is a tough league and there are many teams capable of finishing first. Every side can beat any other, but Inverness will need Billy to be scoring goals, that’s for sure.

“You can only look one game ahead because, for me, it’s the most difficult league to win.”

Goal number 8️⃣4️⃣@billymckay22 is now outright ICTFC second all time top scorer following today’s goal against Raith Rovers pic.twitter.com/1SQ6gPewwM — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 3, 2022

Caley Jags to home in on league lift

Hislop, who also starred for Ross County in a sparkling career, was team-mates briefly with John Rankin, who is now in charge of Hamilton, who visit Inverness this weekend.

It is Rankin’s first job is sole management after taking over from Stuart Taylor in June, and Hislop reckons it could be a close contest in the Highlands.

He said: “John will be determined to stamp his mark in management.

“He really does now seem to be finding his feet and his players get used to his style of play and implementing that on their opponents.

“John is the ultimate professional in the way he conducted himself on and off the park and he will expect the same from his players.

“It won’t be an easy game for Inverness, but it won’t be easy for Hamilton either.

“If you want to win any league, you have to get as many points as possible at home.

“You have to make it as much as a fortress as possible for opponents, like we did when we won the league.”

Honest Men off and running

Ayr United are the early surprise pacesetters in the division, leading Partick Thistle by one point and are sitting six points clear of ICT.

Hislop admits the Honest Men, who host Partick on Saturday, are looking good after the first six fixtures.

He added: “I would never have expected Ayr to start as well as they have, although I watched their recent Friday night 3-1 win against Dundee. They’ve acquired some very good players and Dipo Akinyemi, in particular, looks a real handful.

“Lee Bullen has got them very well organised and they’ve started the season strongly. Can they keep it up? Time will tell.”