Caley Thistle return to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers

Caley Thistle picked up their second league win of the season as they beat Raith Rovers 2-0 at Starks Park.

A second-half penalty, converted by Scott Allardice, looked like it was going to be enough to secure all three points, before substitute Billy McKay added Caley Thistle’s second goal in the dying minutes.

The 2-0 win sees Billy Dodds’ side move up to fifth in the Championship with eight points, and also keeps their near 22-year winning league record against Raith intact.

In the opening minutes, Raith were eager to move play in the final third and should’ve done better when Jamie Gullan squared the the ball into the box, but none of his teammates could reach it before Daniel Devine cleared.

Despite Raith having the lion’s share of possession in the first 15 minutes, Caley Thistle did have opportunities, but Daniel Mackay’s effort was easily collected by Jamie MacDonald in the home side’s goal, before Zak Delaney skied his shot.

The Caley Jags’ best chance of the first-half came as Delaney beat three Raith players to drive into the box, squaring it to Steven Boyd who had two shots blocked, before Mackay’s effort on the rebound trickled past the post.

At the other end, Gullan tried to catch out a backpedalling Mark Ridgers, but his lob from range dropped just wide of the post, much to the relief of the Caley Thistle shot stopper.

It was the home side who had the next chance, right on the half-hour mark, as Dylan Easton scooped a shot just over the bar, after some neat play from Raith seen them work the ball into the final third.

Easton threatened again and this time his curling effort was on target and looked like it was going to soar into the top right corner, until an outstretched Ridgers pulled off a fantastic fingertip save to keep the score at 0-0.

After a penalty shout from the home side, Caley Thistle tried to hit Raith on the counterattack on the stroke of half-time with slick one-touch passes between David Carson, Wallace Duffy and George Oakley, but it didn’t result in any chance.

All square at the break at Starks Park

Caley Thistle won an early freekick after Mackay was hauled down 30 yards out, which was whipped in by Boyd and cleared by Raith’s Connor O’Riordan. There was a shout for a penalty from the resulting corner, but nothing was given.

Having had the best effort of the first-half, Easton threatened again in the second as he tried his luck from 25 yards out, but it was slightly overhit and dipped too late, with the ball landing on the top netting.

Referee Don Robertson pointed to the spot in the 58th minute as Mackay was brought down at the byline having burst into the box. Allardice stepped up for the spotkick and fired it straight down the middle to give Caley Thistle a 1-0 lead.

There was a slight scare for the Caley Jags as Ridgers came sprinting off his line to halt first-half substitute Connor McBride, who came on to replace the injured Gullan. The keeper initially fluffed his lines, but gathered it comfortably in the end.

Easton, who should’ve already had a goal, tested Ridgers once more as he unleashed a powerful strike from just outside the area, however, the Caley Thistle keeper did well to get down and make the save to his left.

Just as Raith were pressing for an equaliser, Caley Thistle doubled their advantage in the 90th minute as McKay scored his 84th goal for the club, as he got on the end of Mackay’s cross and slotted it beyond Macdonald to make it 2-0.

RAITH ROVERS (4-2-3-1) – MacDonald 5, Dick 6, Millen 5 (Brad Spencer 81), Nolan 6 (Ethan Ross 73), Connolly 6, Gullan 6 (McBride 28), O’Riordan 6, Stanton 7, Connell 6, Brown 6, Easton 7. Subs not used Robbie Thomson, Aaron Arnott, Quinn Coulson, Adam Masson.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 5, Oakley 6 (McKay 71), Mackay 7 (Nathan Shaw 90), Allardice 7, Delaney 6, Boyd 6 (Lewis Hyde 86). Subs not used Cameron Mackay, Calum Mackay.

Referee – Don Robertson

Attendance – 1,745

Man of the match – Daniel Mackay