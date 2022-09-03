Caley Thistle return to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle return to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers

By Sophie Goodwin
September 3, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 6:36 pm
Scott Allardice celebrates with his teammates after scoring their opener against Raith Rovers. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Scott Allardice celebrates with his teammates after scoring their opener against Raith Rovers. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

Caley Thistle picked up their second league win of the season as they beat Raith Rovers 2-0 at Starks Park.

A second-half penalty, converted by Scott Allardice, looked like it was going to be enough to secure all three points, before substitute Billy McKay added Caley Thistle’s second goal in the dying minutes.

The 2-0 win sees Billy Dodds’ side move up to fifth in the Championship with eight points, and also keeps their near 22-year winning league record against Raith intact.

In the opening minutes, Raith were eager to move play in the final third and should’ve done better when Jamie Gullan squared the the ball into the box, but none of his teammates could reach it before Daniel Devine cleared.

Despite Raith having the lion’s share of possession in the first 15 minutes, Caley Thistle did have opportunities, but Daniel Mackay’s effort was easily collected by Jamie MacDonald in the home side’s goal, before Zak Delaney skied his shot.

The Caley Jags’ best chance of the first-half came as Delaney beat three Raith players to drive into the box, squaring it to Steven Boyd who had two shots blocked, before Mackay’s effort on the rebound trickled past the post.

At the other end, Gullan tried to catch out a backpedalling Mark Ridgers, but his lob from range dropped just wide of the post, much to the relief of the Caley Thistle shot stopper.

Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton (L) and Inverness’ Daniel MacKay in action at Starks Park. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

It was the home side who had the next chance, right on the half-hour mark, as Dylan Easton scooped a shot just over the bar, after some neat play from Raith seen them work the ball into the final third.

Easton threatened again and this time his curling effort was on target and looked like it was going to soar into the top right corner, until an outstretched Ridgers pulled off a fantastic fingertip save to keep the score at 0-0.

After a penalty shout from the home side, Caley Thistle tried to hit Raith on the counterattack on the stroke of half-time with slick one-touch passes between David Carson, Wallace Duffy and George Oakley, but it didn’t result in any chance.

All square at the break at Starks Park

Caley Thistle won an early freekick after Mackay was hauled down 30 yards out, which was whipped in by Boyd and cleared by Raith’s Connor O’Riordan. There was a shout for a penalty from the resulting corner, but nothing was given.

Having had the best effort of the first-half, Easton threatened again in the second as he tried his luck from 25 yards out, but it was slightly overhit and dipped too late, with the ball landing on the top netting.

Referee Don Robertson pointed to the spot in the 58th minute as Mackay was brought down at the byline having burst into the box. Allardice stepped up for the spotkick and fired it straight down the middle to give Caley Thistle a 1-0 lead.

Allardice converts the penalty to make it 1-0 to Caley Thistle. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

There was a slight scare for the Caley Jags as Ridgers came sprinting off his line to halt first-half substitute Connor McBride, who came on to replace the injured Gullan. The keeper initially fluffed his lines, but gathered it comfortably in the end.

Easton, who should’ve already had a goal, tested Ridgers once more as he unleashed a powerful strike from just outside the area, however, the Caley Thistle keeper did well to get down and make the save to his left.

Just as Raith were pressing for an equaliser, Caley Thistle doubled their advantage in the 90th minute as McKay scored his 84th goal for the club, as he got on the end of Mackay’s cross and slotted it beyond Macdonald to make it 2-0.

RAITH ROVERS (4-2-3-1) – MacDonald 5, Dick 6, Millen 5 (Brad Spencer 81), Nolan 6 (Ethan Ross 73), Connolly 6, Gullan 6 (McBride 28), O’Riordan 6, Stanton 7, Connell 6, Brown 6, Easton 7. Subs not used Robbie Thomson, Aaron Arnott, Quinn Coulson, Adam Masson.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 5, Oakley 6 (McKay 71), Mackay 7 (Nathan Shaw 90), Allardice 7, Delaney 6, Boyd 6 (Lewis Hyde 86). Subs not used Cameron Mackay, Calum Mackay.

Referee – Don Robertson

Attendance – 1,745

Man of the match – Daniel Mackay

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd. (Photo by Jason Hedges)
Caley Thistle determined to bounce back after Motherwell setback, says forward Steven Boyd
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds says win at Raith Rovers could help bring about…
Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson is penalised by referee Kevin Clancy against Motherwell
Caley Thistle's David Carson perplexed at penalty call against Motherwell
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds says he had to phone referees chief Crawford…
Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Draper joins Elgin City after leaving…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle guilty of losing soft goals at Motherwell, says head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine, who turned into his own net in the first half against Motherwell
Kevin van Veen hat-trick sweeps Motherwell past Caley Thistle 4-0 in League Cup second…
0
Wallace Duffy, right, is eager to show Caley Thistle's qualities in their Premier Sports Cup tie at Motherwell on Wednesday.
Defender Wallace Duffy fit and ready for Caley Thistle's Premier Sports Cup crack at…
0
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds urges heroic team display for League Cup shot at…
0

More from Press and Journal

Winner Sam Bowsher with ‘Utterly Otterly’. Picture by James Ross.
Carve Carrbridge returns for an otterly great 19th year
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay claims Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson should have seen red
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated at 'catalogue of errors' for injury time equaliser agony
0
One of the performers impressing the Aberdeen crowd on Union Street. Supplied by David-Alan Photography.
Getabout on two wheels as Aberdeen cycling festival begins
0
HRH Princess Anne, HRH The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay at Braemar Gathering. Picture by Kath Flannery
Thousands descend on the north-east for the return of the Braemar Gathering
0
Kenneth Gillon, 69, died in the crash.
Man who died in A832 crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon