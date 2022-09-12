Scottish sport comes out of shutdown – with SPFL declaring football will resume this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scottish sport comes out of shutdown – with SPFL declaring football will resume this weekend

By Paul Third
September 12, 2022, 11:46 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 9:58 pm
Sport is set to resume in Scotland this week.


Scottish sport is set to return this weekend.

Most sporting events across Scotland were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

However, the SFA and SPFL have issued a joint statement confirming their intention to resume domestic football this weekend.

The statement read: “Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.

Next Monday’s fixtures rescheduled

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

“We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.”

The news means Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two action will return this weekend, while the first round of the Scottish Cup – which every Highland League team is involved in – will go ahead.

The Scottish Women’s Premier League has also confirmed fixtures scheduled for Wednesday will go ahead as planned as will three matches in the North Caledonian League.

On Sunday, the Scottish Junior Football Association announced they would be resuming all fixtures this weekend, with a minute’s silence at all matches.

Shinty’s Camanachd Cup final between Kingussie and Lovat will take place at The Dell, Kingussie, this Saturday, with no other games set to happen as is usual when the showpiece occasion takes place.

The Camanachd Association will rescheduled last week’s fixtures in due course.

Scottish Rugby are yet to announce their plans, but the expectancy is domestic games will get the go-ahead.

It has been confirmed the opening round of United Rugby Championship fixtures can take place this weekend, which means Glasgow’s match away to Benetton on Friday and Edinburgh’s clash with Dragons at DAM Health Stadium on Saturday will go ahead as normal.

It was announced over the weekend tennis’s Davis Cup group stage at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, which runs from Tuesday to Sunday, will proceed with a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play.

