Scottish sport comes out of shutdown – with SPFL declaring football will resume this weekend

Scottish sport is set to return this weekend.

Most sporting events across Scotland were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

However, the SFA and SPFL have issued a joint statement confirming their intention to resume domestic football this weekend.

The statement read: “Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.

Next Monday’s fixtures rescheduled

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

“We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.”

The news means Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two action will return this weekend, while the first round of the Scottish Cup – which every Highland League team is involved in – will go ahead.

We can confirm the intention is for Friday nights @ScottishCup tie away to @OGBroomhill_FC to take place as planned. https://t.co/3vzPCazekK — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) September 12, 2022

The Scottish Women’s Premier League has also confirmed fixtures scheduled for Wednesday will go ahead as planned as will three matches in the North Caledonian League.

The SWPL can confirm that fixtures scheduled on Wednesday 14th September onwards will take place as normal. https://t.co/J551b1nAAj pic.twitter.com/UwjBGgQCeG — Scottish Women's Premier League (@SWPL) September 12, 2022

On Sunday, the Scottish Junior Football Association announced they would be resuming all fixtures this weekend, with a minute’s silence at all matches.

Shinty’s Camanachd Cup final between Kingussie and Lovat will take place at The Dell, Kingussie, this Saturday, with no other games set to happen as is usual when the showpiece occasion takes place.

The Camanachd Association will rescheduled last week’s fixtures in due course.

Scottish Rugby are yet to announce their plans, but the expectancy is domestic games will get the go-ahead.

It has been confirmed the opening round of United Rugby Championship fixtures can take place this weekend, which means Glasgow’s match away to Benetton on Friday and Edinburgh’s clash with Dragons at DAM Health Stadium on Saturday will go ahead as normal.

It was announced over the weekend tennis’s Davis Cup group stage at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, which runs from Tuesday to Sunday, will proceed with a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play.