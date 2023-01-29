From ‘nothing cooked with electricity’ to an eggless omelette – 3 chefs from Nairn and Inverness share bizarre requests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

From ‘nothing cooked with electricity’ to an eggless omelette – 3 chefs from Nairn and Inverness share bizarre requests

By Karla Sinclair
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

“We have had someone that wanted coffee with no coffee,” says Gordon Macarthur, reminiscing on the years he spent working at Muthu Newton Hotel in Nairn.

He proceeded to display a look of confusion – and let out a slight chuckle.

But this isn’t the only bizarre order that has been sent his way.

Gordon, who has been in the cooking industry for around a decade, has also been asked for toast but only toasted on one side, an eggless omelette, and a smoked salmon parcel without the salmon.

Generation Z

“If I’m being honest I laughed and was confused when someone asked for only half their toast to be toasted,” says Gordon, from Nairn, who is a great sport when it comes to the out-of-the-ordinary requests.

“I followed through with only toasting one side of the bread by placing it in the grill instead of putting it in a toaster.

“I love some of the requests just to see how people’s minds work when it comes to whether they can have a salmon parcel with the salmon.”

Gordon is now a kitchen supervisor at Revolution Inverness.

Would you order a coffee without coffee? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He says the age range of people that tend to order the most bizarre food and drink items is those roughly between the ages of 20 and 36.

“They just try and act like they know what can and can’t be done,” Gordon added.

The chef is not alone in thinking this as Jim Anderson believes it is very much “Gen zers” (Generation Z) who currently request the most unusual items and dishes.

“They want our vegan dishes made with real cheese,” says the chef, who has run Fortrose hotel The Anderson for more than 20 years.

“From 2003 to 2008, it was mostly seniors ordering sirloin steaks very well done, with pepper sauce on the side.

Jim Anderson. Image: Jim Anderson

“This notion of dehydration and re-hydration was novel to us, and really cheesed me off at first, especially considering the quality of beef we have up here.

“Then people stopped splashing out for steaks once the financial crisis hit (and the ‘oldies’ stopped dining out) and we entered the gluten-free era.

“This was dominated by middle-agers, very few of whom had a medical condition to warrant it, but maybe had read on Facebook about how much better you’d feel by cutting down on gluten.

“Like everything else, food has its fashion movements, and chefs who choose to ignore them are taking an unnecessary risk in my opinion.”

‘As unavoidable as gravity’

Jim takes these strange requests as a challenge to his skill and imagination.

Once a private chef for someone under psychiatric care, “whose doctor manipulated the man’s diet to satisfy indications that were manifesting themselves as physiological problems”, he came across unique ones on a weekly basis.

“One week it was ‘no purple food’, the next was ‘nothing cooked with electricity’ then ‘nothing that photosynthesizes’, and so on,” he added.

Purple potatoes were off the menu for at one stage during Jim Anderson’s years as a private chef. Image: Shutterstock

“My task was to keep the man in proper nutrition and pander to his many likes and dislikes whilst feigning dedication to the doctor’s surreal game. After that gig, everything else became easy.”

He disagrees that chefs should consider their menus to be perfect as they are. In fact, they should consider the myriad of reasons for special requests.

These include allergies, dietary restrictions on medical grounds, religious or ethical beliefs, superstitions, personal likes and dislikes, and the need to be the centre of attention at the table.

Kebab of the Week: Malasian Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Roti Jala. On tonight and tomorrow – come get your fill!…

Posted by The Anderson on Saturday, 26 September 2020

Jim added: “I neither love nor hate them – they are as unavoidable as gravity.

“Some are legit (coeliac) and some are frivolous (no cheese on the starter but cheese is fine on the main).

“But I do take each request seriously because we tend not to ask the customer why they’re making the special request. Although vegans tend to be more than happy to volunteer that information.”

Steak cremated and meat for a ‘vegetarian’

Other special requests Jim has received came from a father who regularly brought his family of vegetarian diners in for dinner.

Whilst they chose from The Anderson’s wide selection of plant-based meals, he had other plans.

“He would always order a pizza and ask me to top it with every type of meat we had in the kitchen,” Jim laughed.

“By the time we’d piled beef, bacon, pepperoni, venison, chicken, and haggis on, the servers could barely carry the thing.

John Tripney. Image: John Tripney

“And you know, I never found out if he did it out of spite or simply to make up for all that veg he had to eat during the week.”

John Tripney added: “When I worked at Fairfield Care Home, I was asked to make white toast brown.

“At Drumnadrochit Hotel an American customer wanted pepper sauce on his steak, blue cheese dressing on his salad, ranch for fries, and ketchup on the side.

“Not really unusual but someone wanted a steak cremated. They said ‘when you think it’s ruined, cook til there’s no moisture’. I did as they asked.”

John has been in the cooking industry for 38 years and admittedly went on to say: “I can’t say I enjoy unusual requests since what’s the point of the menu that attracted them in?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Image: Shutterstock
Baked Biscotti: Italian biscuits and gran's apple pie recipe bear fruit for Aberdeen mum-turned-baker
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Image: Shutterstock
Barra snails hand picked for French menu spark food for thought
Image: Shutterstock
Eden Court: Here are 6 restaurants in Inverness to visit for pre-theatre dinner and…
Image: Shutterstock
Are these the best pizzas in Inverness? Here's how Black Isle Bar creates its…
Image: Shutterstock
Banchory Farmers' Market: Celebrating more than 20 years of the event 'run by the…
Image: Shutterstock
Restaurant Review: An evening of tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness
Image: Shutterstock
Devenick Drinks: Chapelton of Elsick duo puts local craft booze on the map with…
Image: Shutterstock
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…
Image: Shutterstock
Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Image: Shutterstock
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
Image: Shutterstock
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Image: Shutterstock
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Image: Shutterstock
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Image: Shutterstock
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Image: Shutterstock
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Image: Shutterstock
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Image: Shutterstock
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Image: Shutterstock
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Image: Shutterstock
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run down on the Watford defender…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right
Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay not eyeing Caley Thistle scoring record just yet after Raith leveller

Editor's Picks

Most Commented