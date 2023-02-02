Jay Henderson urges Caley Thistle to turn up heat on promotion rivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson is confident Caley Thistle will be chasing promotion to the Premiership this season.

The energetic 20-year-old has scored two goals and provided plenty of chances for front men, especially Billy Mckay, who has bagged five goals in his last five games.

Henderson, a January loan signing for Inverness head coach Billy Dodds, has been a revelation since his Highland switch which lasts until May.

Four successive league games unbeaten were followed by Tuesday’s 2-0 home defeat against Championship leaders Queen’s Park in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

However, the Spiders could be replaced by ICT should the Scottish FA find them guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

Friday’s hearing outcome could result in Inverness, rather than Queen’s, facing Premiership Livingston in West Lothian a week on Saturday.

For now, the focus is very much on Caley Thistle breaking into the top four. Henderson scored in the 2-2 draw at Raith Rovers at the weekend, which leaves them just two points away from the play-off spots.

Focus is fully on beating Morton

Morton, who are one place and one point below Dodds’ side, are the visitors this weekend and Henderson is sure they can do enough to land three points.

He said: “The Morton game on Saturday is massive for us. They are just below us in the league, so three points might well take us into the play-off positions.

“We’re more than capable of beating Morton, especially at home. If we play to our best, I think we can get the victory.

“As a group, we know we’re good enough to be right up there. I know we’re nine points away from Queen’s Park right now, but with the squad we’ve got and the way we’re capable of playing, I think we can match them.

“In the end, two late goals separated us on Tuesday, but even the recent league game here (which ended 0-0) could have gone either way.

“The aim for us now is to get as close to Queen’s Park as we can. The next couple of games are massive. We need to pick up as many points as possible to close the gap on the teams above us.”

A well-worked set piece routine from Caley 🔴🔵 🙌 Double figures in the league for Billy Mckay#cinchChamp | @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/Gs9xBh2jz8 — SPFL (@spfl) January 30, 2023

Returning stars can kick ICT forward

Midfielder Scott Allardice made his first start for ICT on Tuesday since suffering an injury in mid-October, while there was also a welcome return for Cammy Harper.

Henderson believes the duo will soon be at full-flight to make a telling impact in the team’s promotion push with 14 games to go.

He said: “We also have quality players to come back into the team, such as Austin Samuels, Tom Walsh and Shane Sutherland.

“It was good having Scott Allardice and Cammy Harper back in the side on Tuesday. That’s a real boost.

“Once Scott and Cammy get up to speed, which is hard when you’ve been out for a period of time, they will help us be right up there.”

Helping Mckay is Henderson’s goal

And Henderson aims to continue providing a key attacking role, with goals very much on his mind for the months ahead.

He added: “I’m loving it here. It has been a really good start to my time here.

“I’ve settled in well and the team have been playing well. I want to help the team get as far up the league as I can by contributing with goals and assists.

“I want to try and help Billy (Mckay) out by scoring more goals, so for me, it’s been really good.”