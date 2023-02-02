Jay Henderson urges Caley Thistle to turn up heat on promotion rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Jay Henderson urges Caley Thistle to turn up heat on promotion rivals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:07 am
Jay Henderson takes on Queen's Park's Tommy Robson. Images: SNS Group
Jay Henderson takes on Queen's Park's Tommy Robson. Images: SNS Group

On-loan St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson is confident Caley Thistle will be chasing promotion to the Premiership this season.

The energetic 20-year-old has scored two goals and provided plenty of chances for front men, especially Billy Mckay, who has bagged five goals in his last five games.

Henderson, a January loan signing for Inverness head coach Billy Dodds, has been a revelation since his Highland switch which lasts until May.

Four successive league games unbeaten were followed by Tuesday’s 2-0 home defeat against Championship leaders Queen’s Park in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

However, the Spiders could be replaced by ICT should the Scottish FA find them guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

Friday’s hearing outcome could result in Inverness, rather than Queen’s, facing Premiership Livingston in West Lothian a week on Saturday.

For now, the focus is very much on Caley Thistle breaking into the top four. Henderson scored in the 2-2 draw at Raith Rovers at the weekend, which leaves them just two points away from the play-off spots.

Jay Henderson has a shot on goal against Queen’s Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

Focus is fully on beating Morton

Morton, who are one place and one point below Dodds’ side, are the visitors this weekend and Henderson is sure they can do enough to land three points.

He said: “The Morton game on Saturday is massive for us. They are just below us in the league, so three points might well take us into the play-off positions.

“We’re more than capable of beating Morton, especially at home. If we play to our best, I think we can get the victory.

“As a group, we know we’re good enough to be right up there. I know we’re nine points away from Queen’s Park right now, but with the squad we’ve got and the way we’re capable of playing, I think we can match them.

“In the end, two late goals separated us on Tuesday, but even the recent league game here (which ended 0-0) could have gone either way.

“The aim for us now is to get as close to Queen’s Park as we can. The next couple of games are massive. We need to pick up as many points as possible to close the gap on the teams above us.”

Returning stars can kick ICT forward

Midfielder Scott Allardice made his first start for ICT on Tuesday since suffering an injury in mid-October, while there was also a welcome return for Cammy Harper.

Henderson believes the duo will soon be at full-flight to make a telling impact in the team’s promotion push with 14 games to go.

He said: “We also have quality players to come back into the team, such as Austin Samuels, Tom Walsh and Shane Sutherland.

“It was good having Scott Allardice and Cammy Harper back in the side on Tuesday. That’s a real boost.

“Once Scott and Cammy get up to speed, which is hard when you’ve been out for a period of time, they will help us be right up there.”

Helping Mckay is Henderson’s goal

And Henderson aims to continue providing a key attacking role, with goals very much on his mind for the months ahead.

He added: “I’m loving it here. It has been a really good start to my time here.

“I’ve settled in well and the team have been playing well. I want to help the team get as far up the league as I can by contributing with goals and assists.

“I want to try and help Billy (Mckay) out by scoring more goals, so for me, it’s been really good.”

