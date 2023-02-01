Friday is decision time as Caley Thistle await Scottish Cup verdict on Queen’s Park ‘ineligible player’ charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle will discover on Friday whether they will be reinstated to this season’s Scottish Cup at the expense of Queen’s Park.

The Glasgow club, who are currently top of the Championship, beat Inverness 2-0 at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday night in the rearranged fourth-round tie.

However, they have been charged with a notice of complaint for allegedly fielding an ineligible player and are battling to stay in the competition in order to face Premiership opponents Livingston on February 11.

Henderson started against Inverness

The original match in Inverness was postponed due to a frozen and snow-covered pitch 10 days previously and, since then, Queen’s signed forward Euan Henderson on loan from Hearts.

The 22-year-old played almost 70 minutes before being replaced by Scott Williamson, whose goal added to the second-half opener from Dom Thomas.

Competition rule 12.5 states that players not signed for the first match cannot feature in the rescheduled fixture.

Owen Coyle’s side issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon: “Queen’s Park Football Club would advise that they are in discussions with the Scottish Football Association regarding the eligibility of a player in last night’s Scottish Cup tie at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“An internal review to establish the facts will be carried out and the club will be making no further comment until this is done.”

The Scottish FA have confirmed a hearing in front of a judicial panel is now set for Friday.

Brechin City were booted of of the Scottish Cup in 2008 when they fielded two players against Hamilton in a replay who were not signed up for the original match.