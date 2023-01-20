Caley Thistle confirm departure of striker George Oakley ‘by mutual consent’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forward George Oakley has left Caley Thistle.

The 27-year-old Englishman, who was under contract until May 2024, had scored four goals in 24 appearances this season.

He had started nine games in the Championship this term in his second spell at the Caledonian Stadium.

He had returned to the club in July 2022 following a season at Woking. He was previously at Caley Thistle from 2017-2019 before joining Hamilton Accies.

A Caley Thistle statement read: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that striker George Oakley has left the club by mutual consent.

“George played 86 games and scored 21 goals across his two spells with the club.

“We’d like to thank George for his contributions across both his spells at the club and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Caley Thistle also confirmed that defender Aly Riddle had left the club.

The 18-year-old has been on loan at Breedon Highland League side Clachnacuddin this season.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that Aly Riddle has left the club by mutual consent. Aly first joined the club's academy when he was 12 years-old. We’d like to thank Aly for his contributions and we wish him all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/gt3GBSDf6o — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 20, 2023