Caley Thistle fan view: It is clear another season in the Championship beckons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This seems to be a difficult and somewhat peculiar point in Caley Thistle’s history.

The club came mighty close to promotion through the play-offs last May, but the damage that experience caused has hampered the club through two key players who haven’t kicked a ball since.

The injuries have kept on coming, performances have been thoroughly inconsistent and the club is slowly but surely sliding down the league table.

We are at the point where fans are now more interested in how far from the bottom of the Championship we are rather than how far we are from the top.

Calls for change for Caley Thistle

There are also increasing calls for change. Sack the manager, sack the board, certain players are no use so get rid of them.

The club is too scared to make changes, can’t afford to do it or doesn’t see the need.

Oh, I’ve heard them all, and many of you will have too. This season has not been a lot of fun and I don’t see that changing.

However, many football fans of many clubs will recognise what I am saying.

Our goal from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Dundee at Dens Park! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/QUnvMTE84H — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 26, 2023

What now for Inverness?

Perhaps we might progress further in the Scottish Cup, but I just can’t see us anywhere but back in the Championship next term.

So, it is time for everyone at the club to start seriously thinking about 2023-24. How can things be turned around?

It might very well require difficult and radical decisions but another season like this one might see us become the next Falkirk or Dunfermline.

It could happen all too easily.

Caley Thistle returned from Dens Park with a point on Saturday.

They rode their luck at times but after the two defeats to Hamilton it was really important they took something from this game.

I’m pleased that they did. Another bad defeat and the clamour for the manager’s head may have been too loud to ignore.