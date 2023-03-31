‘I got a black eye from Jill Scott’ – Caley Thistle Women legend Julia Ralph Scott on playing with and against England’s Euro winning stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

‘I got a black eye from Jill Scott’ – Caley Thistle Women legend Julia Ralph Scott on playing with and against England’s Euro winning stars

ICT legend has played at the highest level for club and country.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle's Julia Ralph Scott. Image: SportPix for SWF.
Caley Thistle's Julia Ralph Scott. Image: SportPix for SWF.

Caley Thistle Women legend Julia Ralph Scott has enjoyed an illustrious career and has no plans to hang up her boots anytime soon.

The 40-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, has turned out for the Caley Jags in recent years, but football has taken her much further away than the Highlands.

Ralph Scott, who is from Nairn, earned 14 caps for Scotland and played college football in America and for Toronto Lynx in Canada.

After returning to the UK, she competed at the highest level in Scotland for Inverness City, Hibernian, Celtic, Aberdeen and Forfar Farmington and played in the newly established FA WSL in 2011.

And it was in England with Doncaster Belles where her team-mates included several European Championship winners, who are regarded as some of the best in the world.

‘Cool’ to have played with the best, says Ralph Scott

“I was only at Doncaster for about eight weeks because it was the tail end of the season,” Ralph Scott said. “I played with Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Bethany England there.

“There’s a ridiculous story with Millie. I’m quite a bit older than her, but they dropped her to put me in the squad.

England and Chelsea defender Millie Bright. Image: Shutterstock.

“She’s an insane player – much better than me! I don’t know why she was dropped, it could’ve been because I was older and a bit more experienced than her back then.

“It’s just really cool to know I’ve played in the same squad as players like that.”

During a brief spell at Glasgow City in 2014 – which was cut short after finding out she was pregnant – Ralph Scott had a feisty encounter with another Lioness – and the reigning Queen of the Jungle after winning ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“I had the chance to join Glasgow City when they made the last-16 of the Champions League,” Ralph Scott said.

“I thought it was a joke at first but it wasn’t. Eddie (Wolecki Black) phoned me and said he had seen me play and wanted to sign me.

“My first game was a friendly against Manchester City. I got knocked out and got a black eye from Jill Scott.

“I only played one more friendly for Glasgow City and I came off feeling a bit ill – and then I found out I was pregnant.”

England legend and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott. Image: Shutterstock.

Having featured alongside those who are starting to reap rewards of the growth of the women’s game, Ralph Scott admits she does think about what could’ve been, having played at the highest level herself.

“It does make your stomach turn a bit,” Ralph Scott said.  “You start thinking if only I was 15 or 20 years younger then you could’ve had some of that limelight for playing at the highest level.

“Women’s football has just boomed since then and because of England’s win in the summer.

“I’ve got so many highlights from my career: from playing all over the world with Scotland and playing at all the clubs. Football has saved my life, it’s been really awesome.”

Inverness star wants to keep playing

Now back playing for Caley Thistle in the SWF Championship, Ralph Scott has endured a difficult season on the sidelines due to ankle and rib injuries and illnesses.

But despite those challenges, which she has overcome and has been named in recent matchday squads, she has no plans to hang up her boots.

“It’s been frustrating because during pre-season I felt good and was training twice a day,” Ralph Scott said. “I’m 40 now so I have to make sure I stay fit because I’m sometimes playing against 16 and 17-year-olds.

“I absolutely love the game and I know I can compete against the players in this league. I don’t want to retire until I really have to.

“I don’t see the injuries as a setback, they’re just littles hurdles I have to get over.”

Julia Scott in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SportPix for SWF.

Although, Ralph Scott does admit there is one important reason why she would call time on her career.

“The biggest thing for not playing would be my daughter,” Ralph Scott added. “I hate spending time away from her, she’s my best mate and we do everything together.”

Caley Thistle Women host Dryburgh Athletic in the SWF Championship on Sunday.

