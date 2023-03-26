Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason urges side to ‘keep standards high’ for Morton rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason urges side to ‘keep standards high’ for Morton rematch

Inverness boss wants to see more of the same from her side.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

After beating Greenock Morton 7-2 last weekend, Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason wants her side to replicate that standard when the sides meet again this Sunday.

The Caley Jags bagged their biggest SWF Championship win of the season at the Parklea Community Stadium, with goals from Kayleigh Mackenzie (2), Rhea Hossack (2), Betty Ross, Julia Scott and Ellie Anderson.

Mason’s side are back there this weekend for another league clash against Morton, and she hopes Inverness won’t show any complacency off the back of the emphatic win.

The Caley Thistle boss said: “We definitely can’t be taking Morton for granted. With their squad and other results, we know last weekend was maybe an off day for them.

“I expect them to come out all guns blazing, so we definitely need to make sure that we approach the game like we did last week and try to do it as professional as we can.

“We need to keep our standards high. I think we could’ve scored even more last week, so making sure we take our chances is something we’ll be looking to bring to this game on Sunday.

“Hopefully once we get everyone firing on all cylinders, we can pull off another good result.”

Following their biggest win of the season, Mason says, the Caley Thistle squad have been given a confidence boost which she hopes they can build upon this weekend.

Mason said: “We had a couple of good wins (against Hutchison Vale and Rossvale) and then lost to Renfrew, so it was about just picking ourselves back up again and going from there.

“With Morton, we know what we’re facing now, so we’ve just got to go down there and play our own game which should put us in a good position.”

The other north fixtures

After Westdyke’s 5-0 midweek win over north-east rivals Grampian in SWF League One, the Westhill outfit will be aiming to keep up that form away to league leaders FC Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Grampian will have a chance to make amends for that defeat when they travel to BSC Glasgow.

In the Biffa SWFL North, Westdyke Thistle will be hoping to build on their first win of the season against Buchan last weekend when they travel to second-place Inverurie Locos.

Buchan, who are now second bottom in the league, host Glenrothes Strollers, while Dyce will be aiming to get back to wining ways against current leaders Forfar Farmington.

Stonehaven travel to Dundee to face Dryburgh Athletic, while Huntly host East Fife at Christie Park with entry free for all supporters.

