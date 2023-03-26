Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason urges side to ‘keep standards high’ for Morton rematch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

After beating Greenock Morton 7-2 last weekend, Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason wants her side to replicate that standard when the sides meet again this Sunday.

The Caley Jags bagged their biggest SWF Championship win of the season at the Parklea Community Stadium, with goals from Kayleigh Mackenzie (2), Rhea Hossack (2), Betty Ross, Julia Scott and Ellie Anderson.

Mason’s side are back there this weekend for another league clash against Morton, and she hopes Inverness won’t show any complacency off the back of the emphatic win.

The Caley Thistle boss said: “We definitely can’t be taking Morton for granted. With their squad and other results, we know last weekend was maybe an off day for them.

“I expect them to come out all guns blazing, so we definitely need to make sure that we approach the game like we did last week and try to do it as professional as we can.

“We need to keep our standards high. I think we could’ve scored even more last week, so making sure we take our chances is something we’ll be looking to bring to this game on Sunday.

“Hopefully once we get everyone firing on all cylinders, we can pull off another good result.”

You may be feeling deja vu but that’s ok! We are back down to Parklea again this Sunday to face @MortonFCWomen 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/23rNXSN6Y1 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) March 20, 2023

Following their biggest win of the season, Mason says, the Caley Thistle squad have been given a confidence boost which she hopes they can build upon this weekend.

Mason said: “We had a couple of good wins (against Hutchison Vale and Rossvale) and then lost to Renfrew, so it was about just picking ourselves back up again and going from there.

“With Morton, we know what we’re facing now, so we’ve just got to go down there and play our own game which should put us in a good position.”

The other north fixtures

After Westdyke’s 5-0 midweek win over north-east rivals Grampian in SWF League One, the Westhill outfit will be aiming to keep up that form away to league leaders FC Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Grampian will have a chance to make amends for that defeat when they travel to BSC Glasgow.

In the Biffa SWFL North, Westdyke Thistle will be hoping to build on their first win of the season against Buchan last weekend when they travel to second-place Inverurie Locos.

Buchan, who are now second bottom in the league, host Glenrothes Strollers, while Dyce will be aiming to get back to wining ways against current leaders Forfar Farmington.

Stonehaven travel to Dundee to face Dryburgh Athletic, while Huntly host East Fife at Christie Park with entry free for all supporters.