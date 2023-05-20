Danny Devine insists Caley Thistle must use Dungannon Swifts friendly to push for Hampden spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Danny Devine insists Caley Thistle must use Dungannon Swifts friendly to push for Hampden spots

The defender is relishing a return home to Northern Ireland - but his focus is on nailing a place in the Scottish Cup final side to face Celtic on June 3.

By Paul Chalk
Danny Devine, a Scottish Cup winner in 2015 with ICT, is determined to face Celtic in the final on June 3 at Hampden. Image: SNS
Danny Devine, a Scottish Cup winner in 2015 with ICT, is determined to face Celtic in the final on June 3 at Hampden. Image: SNS

Danny Devine hopes a return home to Northern Ireland this Saturday can help him close in on a starting place for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic next month.

Inverness travel to NIFL side Premiership Dungannon Swifts for a friendly to give the team crucial minutes in the legs two weeks before their June 3 Hampden showdown with Scottish champions Celtic.

Dungannon finished second bottom of their division and await a two-legged relegation crunch against Warrenpoint, who were runners-up in their Championship, although this depends on an appeal from their opponents, who are not yet eligible for promotion due to a lack of licence.

This will be ICT’s first run-out since the 2-1 defeat to Ayr United, which saw them miss out on the promotion play-offs and finish sixth in their division. 

Sides seeking a ‘competitive edge’

Defender Devine is sure there will be enough of an edge about the match to make it worthwhile.

The 2015 ICT Scottish Cup winner said: “I’m looking forward to going back home. I obviously know Dungannon and, in my time there, I played against them a couple of times in my younger days.

“We’re not out there for long, but I am sure I will see some family at the game, and it will be good to get home very briefly to see them, but we’re thinking about the game and focused on getting what we need from it.

“The match is handy for Dungannon too as they need game-time because a lot of their clubs are now off.

“I’m sure there will be a competitive edge to it as well. Players are playing for (cup final) spots and it comes on the back of a good week.

“Players are always having to prove something (to the management). It’s good for us to get game-time, get our sharpness up and try to impress the manager for June 3.”

Squad refreshed after mini-break

Devine is delighted the club have fixed this friendly up, with clubs near and far either finished for the summer or still with plenty at stake in their own leagues.

He said: “It has been tough for the club to find an opponent, but now we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s hard to replicate that competitive edge, which comes with games. We need this game to keep ourselves sharp ahead of such a well-drilled team as Celtic. It’s important we do get some game-time.

“We got a wee break after the Ayr game, which all the boys needed. It allowed us to refresh, regroup and switch off.

“We returned to normal training this week, and everything is now geared towards the cup final. The boys are looking forward to going away and getting a game in.”

Inverness defender Danny Devine training at Fort William. Image: SNS

Pitch perfect for Hampden action

The Hampden pitch has come in for criticism at various points, but Devine was happy with how it played in their 3-0 semi-final victory against Falkirk last month.

He added: “I was surprised by how nice the surface was for the semi-final. I remember watching a Scotland game not so long ago and it didn’t look great, but it was fantastic for the Falkirk game.

“The grass was slightly long, but I think that was done on purpose, because they had the Celtic v Rangers game there the next day. Maybe that was done to protect it a bit.

“In terms of the actual surface, it was lovely to play on and hopefully, it will be similar next month.”

Contract talks looming for players

Devine is one of many players out of contract after the cup final and he expects talks over his future will be advancing sooner rather than later.

He said: “We have the final coming up and we’re hoping to maybe try and sort something out before then. It’s up to the club in terms of what they plan to do moving forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]