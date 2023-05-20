Meet the Nigerian couple that switched oil and gas for sauces and seasonings – and now run an award-winning Aberdeen business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Nigerian couple that switched oil and gas for sauces and seasonings – and now run an award-winning Aberdeen business

Dami and Ify Odugbemi's passion for flavourful food was clear to customers from the outset

Ify, left, and Dami Odugbemi. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Dami and Ify Odugbemi are great admirers of their mothers. After all, they had significant parts to play in where the Nigerian entrepreneurs are today.

“Our mothers were key players in the hospitality industry,” says Dami, 46.

“They involved us fully in the operations of their businesses which exposed us to the dynamics of food and drink, and made us taste enthusiasts.”

Ify’s mum, Sylvia Obi, resides in Ibadan and runs an industrial farm while Simisola Odugbemi, Dami’s mum, is a retired caterer and chef who lives in Lagos.

Succulento is the brainchild of Dami and Ify. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sylvia and Simisola built up the couple’s sense for flavour, as did the years they spent travelling and working in various parts of the world.

And what do you get when two passionate foodies experience a lack of diverse condiments on supermarket shelves?

A business opportunity.

The birth of Succulento

Dami and Ify, 44, relocated to the UK in 2006 and 2010 respectively for their studies  and now reside in Aberdeen.

Ify attended the University of Dundee and has a masters in energy law while Dami attended Robert Gordon University and attained an MBA in oil and gas management.

Formerly both working in the oil and gas sector, the couple soon stumbled across a recurring issue in the workplace – “bland” lunches.

“We noticed that a lot of folks wanted more variety,” Ify said.

The couple now reside in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“A good number of our colleagues always complained about the taste of what they bought at lunchtime or what they were served at meetings. The available staples tasted bland.”

Dami added: “This was a far cry from what Ify and myself were used to and had been involved in.

“Fast forward to 2013, my job came to an end and a strong thought drove me into doing extensive research on food and flavour in the UK.”

‘Our vision is to make eating interesting’

The couple identified the problem was down to the lack of diverse condiments with the market boasting either overly salty or sugary products.

“Thus, we decided to create a range that is ready to eat so you can dip, grill and add to your cooking recipes,” Dami went on to say.

The current Succulento range, which is plant-based, comprises sauces and rubs and was launched in 2019.

Prior to this, Dami and Ify carried out tastings to help identify what flavours appealed to the public.

In terms of rubs, sapid seafood spice, Jamaican jerk barbecue, pili pili and sizzling chicken are among the options. Sauce flavours include curry, jalapeno and spiced barbecue to name a few.

Ify said: “Our award-winning naga chilli ketchup, which blends mangos, yellow bell peppers and naga with our unique blend of spices, can be used as a dip, in burgers and sandwiches, and to flavour your cooking.

“Another champion is the hot pili pili sauce, inspired by a popular Nigerian sauce, obe ata [pepper stew or fried pepper stew].”

Where can I buy the products?

Succulento products are stocked at several venues across the north-east and further afield. They include Castleton Farm Shop, Hammerton Store, Marshall’s Farm Shop and Replenish.

Customers can also visit the website – www.succulento.co.uk – for orders, too.

“Our vision is to make eating an interesting experience globally,” adds Dami.

“This includes making great tasting products – primarily using natural ingredients with a balance of spicy peppers and sugar and salt to taste – and looking for ways to make this available for folks who are keen on taste with a delicious touch of spiciness and are health conscious.”

Some of the business’ award-winning products. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The business’ team comprises five to 10 members, and Dami and Ify are looking forward to stopping by this year’s Taste of Grampian festival at P&J Live.

They will be joined by an extensive list of fellow exhibitors who have also signed up to attend the one-day event event on Saturday June 3.

He added: “It’s always a pleasure to reconnect with our customers and meet new people who appreciate great taste. Make sure you come visit our stand.”

James is best-known for being one of the UK’s top chefs. And Poppy is a Michelin-trained chef who rose to fame on TikTok.

Tickets to Taste of Grampian are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free.

There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

Parking is also free on the day.

For more information visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk

