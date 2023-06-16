Defender Jake Davidson switches to Caley Thistle from Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park defender Jake Davidson has joined Championship rivals Caley Thistle on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old right-back, who scored in the 1-1 draw on the opening day of last season, made 44 appearances for the Spiders last year, who were pipped in the promotion play-offs by Partick Thistle.

He is a Dundee United academy graduate and has had loan spells at Spartans, Queen’s Park, Waterford and Arbroath. He joined the Glasgow club permanently from Dundee United at the start of 2021/22.

Davidson offers versatility to Dodds

Davidson, who contract expired last month, was snapped up by ICT head coach Billy Dodds and he can provide full-back cover for Wallace Duffy or David Carson.

He also has experience in centre half and midfield roles, therefore such versatility could be useful to the Scottish Cup runners-up.

Davidson, who scored three goals overall last season, is the first summer signing for Dodds, who has lost Robbie Deas to Kilmarnock, and released midfielder Ben Woods, and forwards Shane Sutherland and Steven Boyd.

Defenders Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy and midfielders Lewis Hyde and Aaron Doran have signed contract extensions, as have academy starlets Ethan Cairns, Harry Hennem and Robbie Thompson.

Deal offered to Inverness strikers

Deals are on the table for midfield ace Scott Allardice and strikers Billy Mckay and Austin Samuels.

Fans will be particularly keen to find out the fate of 100-goal club marksman Mckay, who is weighing up the offer of a third successive year at the Caledonian Stadium, triggered by the number of appearances last term.

The former Northern Irish international netted 19 goals in 46 games for Inverness and is only one goal away from the 101 tally set by record ICT scorer Dennis Wyness.

In recent days, following his release from Premiership side Aberdeen, ICT have been linked with a move for attacker Marley Watkins, who was a huge part of the 2015 Scottish Cup-winning Caley Jags team.

Inverness are getting set for their seventh straight year in the Championship, having finished sixth in May after losing to Ayr on the final night of the campaign. A victory would have secured a play-off spot.

The 2023/24 Championship will also include Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Ayr United, Queen’s Park, Morton, Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrieonians.

ICT’s competitive season get started on July 15 when they host League Two opponents Bonnyrigg Rose for the first time when they meet in the Viaplay Cup in a section also involving Dundee, Airdrie and Dumbarton.