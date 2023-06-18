Scott Allardice joins Ross County from Caley Thistle on a two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County boss Malky Mackay believes Scott Allardice will be a great addition to his squad after the Caley Thistle midfielder joined the Staggies on a two-year deal.

Allardice moved to Caley Thistle in 2020 following a spell at League of Ireland side Waterford.

The former Dundee United youngster scored seven goals in 100 appearances for the Caley Jags.

The 25-year-old was in negotiations with the Inverness club over a new deal but confirmed on Sunday morning that he was set for a new challenge.

He wrote on social media: “Thank you to everyone at ICTFC for a really enjoyable three years.

“Have a lot to be thankful for and really appreciate the support given.

“Wish the club all the very best for the future. Thank you.”

Allardice, who scored four goals in 36 appearances last season, is Ross County’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Ross County FC are delighted to announce the signing of Scott Allardice! The former Inverness CT, Dundee United and Bohemians midfielder joins the club on a 2-year deal. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 18, 2023

Staggies manager Malky Mackay said “Scott is an experienced midfielder who excelled in his time at Inverness CT who I am delighted to sign.

“He is a good professional and leader and will be a great addition to our squad.”

Thank you to everyone at @ICTFC for a really enjoyable 3 years. Have a lot to be thankful for and really appreciate the support given. Wish the club all the very best for the future. Thank you🙌 pic.twitter.com/2a8d0ipdAb — Scott Allardice (@scott_allardice) June 18, 2023