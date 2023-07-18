Viaplay Cup – Caley Thistle crash to defeat at League Two Dumbarton as qualification hopes hang in balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Viaplay Cup – Caley Thistle crash to defeat at League Two Dumbarton as qualification hopes hang in balance

Billy Mckay scored his club record-matching 101st Inverness goal - but it was a costly loss on the road for Billy Dodds' men.

By Paul Chalk
Ryan Wallace opens the scoring for Dumbarton against ICT. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ryan Wallace opens the scoring for Dumbarton against ICT. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Caley Thistle will need two wins from their last two Viaplay Cup group ties to have any chance of reaching the knock-out stages after slipping to a shock 2-1 defeat at League Two Dumbarton.

A goal in each half. from Ryan Wallace, thenTony Wallace, sunk ICT – who were left reeling by a disallowed Billy Mckay goal when the score was locked at 0-0.

Mckay did pull one back late on, his 101st goal for Inverness – which matches the club-record tally of legendary scorer Dennis Wyness – but they could not force spot-kicks.

This result, allied with top-flight Dundee’s 1-0 victory at Bonnyrigg Rose, means Inverness are fourth in their group on goal difference, with Airdrie and the Taysiders having played just once so far.

Billy Dodds’ Championship visitors, who were knocked out in round two of the League Cup competition by Motherwell last term, began their season on Saturday with a 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg.

They will now have to defeat Championship foes Airdrieonians and Premiership returners Dundee to have any chance of edging through on nine points, although that depends what happens in other sections.

Dumbarton’s Sean Crighton slides in on Sean Welsh.

Hosts Dumbarton were unlucky to fall to a late 2-0 defeat at Championship newcomers Airdrie at the weekend and were looking to bounce back at home against last month’s Scottish Cup runners-up to Celtic.

Inverness made six changes from the weekend, as Dodds strongly hinted he would, to keep the squad’s minutes all at a similar level after just four games in total, including two warm-up wins over Elgin City and Nairn County.

Ross MacLean fired an early warning shot for Dumbarton, but it had too much height to trouble goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Inverness winger Nathan Shaw, on the left, was lively early on, supplying a teasing cross for Mckay just moments before the forward headed over from an Austin Samuels centre from the right.

Billy Mckay is unhappy after his opening goal is disallowed.

Twenty minutes in, Mckay was denied a goal as he tucked the ball into the Dumbarton net, as referee Chris Fordyce whistled for an infringement on keeper Harry Broun.

The opener came at the other end on 27 minutes when Ryan Wallace was picked out by Ryan Blair and he lashed a high shot beyond Ridgers. It was a sweet strike, but it came out of the blue.

The tie had become problematic for the Championship side.

Samuels almost restored parity, but his effort from Davidson’s pass was swiped off the line by Aron Lynas.

On the cusp of half-time, a run and cross from Shaw almost found the in-rushing Samuels, but the striker just failed to meet it.

Dodds had words with the officials as he went off the park, seemingly about the Mckay goal which was chopped off.

Inverness were a whisker away from making it 1-1 early in the second half when, from a Shaw cross, David Carson’s 12-yard drive came back off the crossbar and was cleared by the Sons.

Dumbarton’s Carlo Pignatiello and Inverness winger Nathan Shaw.

However, two minutes later, Dumbarton doubled their lead when Tony Wallace pounced to bury a header beyond Ridgers when he met a fine cross from David Wilson.

Wallace Duffy guided a header off the bar as the Caley Jags sought a way back and they eventually got their lifeline with 14 minutes to go.

Mckay crashed home a volley from close-range to spark fresh hope into the match, matching Wyness’ 101-goal club mark in the process.

However, for all their late efforts, Inverness could not find a leveller and had to take this defeat on the chin. Next up, it’s Airdrie at home next Tuesday night.

DUMBARTON (4-3-2-1): Broun 6, Lynas 6, Durnan 6, Blair 6, Wilson 6, Maclean 6, Pignatiello 5 (Hilton 40 replaced by Young 72), Wylde 6, Ryan Wallace 7 (Vata 78), Crighton 6, Tony Wallace (Ruth 72).
Sub not used – Long (GK).

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Welsh 6 (MacGregor 67), Devine 6, Gilmour 6 (Brooks 62), Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6, Samuels 6 (Bray 72), Davidson 7 (Nicolson 72) , Shaw 6 (Doran 72).
Subs not used – Cammy Mackay (GK), Delaney, Hyde, Nicolson, Bray, Thompson.

Referee: Chris Fordyce.

Man of the match: Ryan Wallace.

Attendance: 505.

 

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle's David Carson in action on Saturday against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Jasperimage
Delayed return can help David Carson go for glory with Caley Thistle
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Loan market can be fruitful for Aberdeen again
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds reveals transfer target areas ahead of Viaplay Cup tie
Double scorer for Inverness, Aaron Doran, goes on the attack against Bonnyrigg Rose. Images: Jasperimage
Aaron Doran has double-digits in mind after brace in Caley Thistle's cup win
Nathan Shaw, of ICT, takes on Bonnyrigg's Conor Doan. Images: Jasperimages
Billy Dodds: Rustiness to be expected from Caley Thistle after 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg…
ICT Aaron Doran takes the congratulations of his team-mates after opening the scoring. Images: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle 2-1 Bonnyrigg Rose - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Charlie Gilmour, in action for Cove Rangers, last season. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Waiting game almost over for Caley Thistle signing Charlie Gilmour
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Billy Dodds says he signed new deal because he didn't want to 'desert' Caley…
Adam Brooks
Beating rivals to striker Adam Brooks delights Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds
Former Caley Jags defender Darren Dods, left, expects his old club to have a strong season. Image: SNS.
Darren Dods: Everything in Caley Thistle's favour ahead of home Viaplay Cup opener against…