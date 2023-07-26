Yacht rescued after getting into difficulties off coast of Buckie

A yacht off the coast of Buckie has had to be rescued after getting into difficulties in the Moray Firth through the night.

The incident happened at about 3.30am this morning, with coastguard being alerted.

Two coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen was sent to the scene, as well as a lifeboat from Macduff.

A team from charity Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro) was also called out to assist with the rescue.

A spokesman from Aberdeen Coastguard confirmed that the incident is “”still going on”, with the yacht being towed back to shore.