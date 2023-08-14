Fan view: Billy Dodds being sent to the stands shows he, too, is frustrated with situation at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Fan view: Billy Dodds being sent to the stands shows he, too, is frustrated with situation at Caley Thistle

Inverness are yet to get off the mark in the Championship and, in their loss at Ayr United, it was clear more numbers and experience are needed.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds in the stands after being sent off at Ayr United. Image: SNS.
By David Sutherland

It was another disappointing result for Caley Thistle down at Somerset Park on Saturday.

Ayr United may have scraped home with the only goal of the game, but I wasn’t sensing any great level of excitement among the Inverness fans as the game approached. That has to be a bit of a concern before we have reached the middle of August.

I know I talked about the following matters in this column last week, but I think they are important and worth revisiting.

In the last couple of seasons, I sensed optimism as the Championship got under way. Fans were looking at the squad and liked what they saw.

It seems different right now. We have seen Caley Thistle lose five games on the bounce and none of the well-kent faces, or the new boys in the team, have been able to impress.

Ayr’s Francis Amartey (C) scores to make it 1-0 against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

I would also suggest having four empty spaces on the bench for the second league of the season has to be a concern.

Billy Dodds lacked both the numbers and experience among his substitutes on an afternoon where he could really have done with it.

The manager being sent to the stand would also suggest he is feeling the pressure. It is something you very rarely see in football when all is going well.

I don’t expect the club to react hastily to what has been a poor run of results, and that’s OK by me.

Things can change for the better, and often do, but with each week that goes by like this, the pressure will mount on everyone at the club.

I still think the squad looks a bit light and would hope that another player or two are in place before our next game at Airdrie a week on Saturday.

