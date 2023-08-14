Fan view: Billy Dodds being sent to the stands shows he, too, is frustrated with situation at Caley Thistle

It was another disappointing result for Caley Thistle down at Somerset Park on Saturday.

Ayr United may have scraped home with the only goal of the game, but I wasn’t sensing any great level of excitement among the Inverness fans as the game approached. That has to be a bit of a concern before we have reached the middle of August.

I know I talked about the following matters in this column last week, but I think they are important and worth revisiting.

In the last couple of seasons, I sensed optimism as the Championship got under way. Fans were looking at the squad and liked what they saw.

It seems different right now. We have seen Caley Thistle lose five games on the bounce and none of the well-kent faces, or the new boys in the team, have been able to impress.

I would also suggest having four empty spaces on the bench for the second league of the season has to be a concern.

Billy Dodds lacked both the numbers and experience among his substitutes on an afternoon where he could really have done with it.

The manager being sent to the stand would also suggest he is feeling the pressure. It is something you very rarely see in football when all is going well.

I don’t expect the club to react hastily to what has been a poor run of results, and that’s OK by me.

Things can change for the better, and often do, but with each week that goes by like this, the pressure will mount on everyone at the club.

I still think the squad looks a bit light and would hope that another player or two are in place before our next game at Airdrie a week on Saturday.