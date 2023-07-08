Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle

The 19-year-old forward bagged 13 goals in 19 Lowland League appearances last season.

By Paul Chalk
New Inverness signing, striker Adam Brooks. Image: ICTFC
New Inverness signing, striker Adam Brooks. Image: ICTFC

Caley Thistle have secured the services of rising star Adam Brooks, with the 19-year-old striker joining from Celtic.

The forward, who bagged 13 goals in 19 Lowland League appearances for the Hoops’ B side last term, has signed an initial two-year deal with an option for a further year.

He also featured for Celtic in the UEFA Youth League last season, netting goals against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Brooks, who has played for Scotland at under-17, under-17 and under-19 level, also scored a double in the Glasgow Cup final this year against Rangers, which Celtic won 4-3 on penalties.

It’s thought the player was keen to kick his career forward by moving to a higher competitive level and this could be seen as a coup for ICT ahead of the new Championship season.

ICT’s statement, confirming the news, said: “We would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in making this signing such a smooth experience. Welcome to Inverness, Adam!”

Brooks is expected to be involved in Saturday’s pre-season home fixture against Elgin City.

Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea has said in the past Brooks should be learning from the club’s Japanese master finisher – and it seems he his.

He said: “For Adam, someone like Kyogo is who he should be watching all the time. As much as Kyogo is known for how sensational he is in possession, he’s as good out of possession.”

He is Billy Dodds’ third summer capture, following full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour.

