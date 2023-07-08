Highly-rated Scotland and Celtic youth striker Adam Brooks joins Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle have secured the services of rising star Adam Brooks, with the 19-year-old striker joining from Celtic.

The forward, who bagged 13 goals in 19 Lowland League appearances for the Hoops’ B side last term, has signed an initial two-year deal with an option for a further year.

He also featured for Celtic in the UEFA Youth League last season, netting goals against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Brooks, who has played for Scotland at under-17, under-17 and under-19 level, also scored a double in the Glasgow Cup final this year against Rangers, which Celtic won 4-3 on penalties.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle is pleased to announce the signing of forward Adam Brooks on an initial 2-year deal with an option for a further year. 👉 https://t.co/G17fGhHsBr pic.twitter.com/coYD80Auqw — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 8, 2023

It’s thought the player was keen to kick his career forward by moving to a higher competitive level and this could be seen as a coup for ICT ahead of the new Championship season.

ICT’s statement, confirming the news, said: “We would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in making this signing such a smooth experience. Welcome to Inverness, Adam!”

Brooks is expected to be involved in Saturday’s pre-season home fixture against Elgin City.

Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea has said in the past Brooks should be learning from the club’s Japanese master finisher – and it seems he his.

He said: “For Adam, someone like Kyogo is who he should be watching all the time. As much as Kyogo is known for how sensational he is in possession, he’s as good out of possession.”

He is Billy Dodds’ third summer capture, following full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour.