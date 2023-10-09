Caley Thistle relishing Duncan Ferguson’s sky-high demands, says Cammy Harper

Cammy Harper reckons Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson strikes the perfect balance of demanding maximum effort and injecting fresh belief into the Championship squad.

When Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds almost a fortnight ago, the team were in need of an instant lift.

Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson lost their jobs after a nine-game winless run had seen them crash out of the Viaplay Cup and the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Former bosses Charlie Christie and John Robertson were in charge for a 1-0 home league loss against Dundee United, meaning ex-Scotland, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle forward Ferguson arrived with it all to do.

Rock-bottom of the division with just one point, fired-up Inverness won 3-2 at Arbroath last week to move up one position on goal difference.

On Saturday, they had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to third-placed Partick Thistle in a match which could have gone either way.

Ferguson’s arrival created a ‘buzz’

Left-back Harper, 21, says the shock appointment of Ferguson went down well with the players.

When asked whether Ferguson being recruited was an eye-opener, he said: “It definitely was. He’s a big name and he’s played at the highest level.

“When he was appointed, all the lads probably had a little buzz inside.

“We were all keen to see what he was all about.

“He demands high standards, having played at the highest level.

“He wants the boys to give 100% every game and he’s said that since the first day at training, which has such high intensity – he’s always at you.

“You can see that it has done the boys the world of good, in terms of fitness levels, and he wants us to have that belief.

“While he’s hard on you, if you make a mistake, he doesn’t shout and bawl at you.

“He has belief in the players and allows us to go and do what we want, while he still has his principles on what he wants from us. We start there then we go and show what we’re about.”

Lacked edge to see off Partick Thistle

And Harper, who switches into midfield when required, is happy with the structure of the side and how they’re asking questions of their opponents.

He said: “Since the manager has come in, he’s made some tactical tweaks, for example how he wants us to press opponents.

“It’s all about our shape. We got the win against Arbroath last week, and on Saturday, we were a lot more solid and just lacked that final edge where we could have nicked it.

“It felt, during the second half, we were the team that was going to get the chance, apart from the last one at the end (when Toni Adeloye fired over the bar).

New defensive duo making impacts

Harper explained that new signing Nikola Udjur and on-loan Livingston centre half Morgan Boyes have fitted in well in recent weeks to the back line.

He added: “I didn’t know much about Niko when he came in, none of the boys did really, but you can see he plays with a very calm head. He’s not a shouter, he’s a good player.

“Since Morgan has come in, he has also been brand new. He knows exactly what needs to be done. He and I are constantly talking during games, so it’s been perfect so far.”

Cappielow trip awaits ICT after break

With international football taking over this weekend, ICT will return to action a week on Saturday with a trip to Morton, who they are above at the foot of the table on goal difference.

Eighth-placed Ayr United’s 2-1 win at Airdrie on Saturday pushed them four points clear of Caley Thistle.