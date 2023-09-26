Lessons from best will serve Duncan Ferguson well as Caley Thistle boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lessons from best will serve Duncan Ferguson well as Caley Thistle boss

Picking up advice over the years from Champions League winning-managers puts the new Inverness boss on a sound footing.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
New Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Duncan Ferguson has enjoyed a football education “second to none”, working alongside some of the sport’s most recognised names.

Now, the new Caley Thistle manager, who signed a three-year contract at the Championship basement side on Tuesday, aims to take what he’s learned and deliver a winning team in the Highlands.

After being unveiled as Billy Dodds’ successor at the Caledonian Stadium, Ferguson spoke about the men who have helped shape him, with more than 13 years of coaching experience in his own right notched up so far.

Playing under the late Walter Smith at Rangers and Everton as well as Goodison Park’s legendary boss, the late Howard Kendall, were great starts following his switch from Scotland to England as a player in 1994.

Duncan Ferguson has signed a three-year deal as the new Inverness manager. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The 51-year-old went from being a hugely popular player, a proven goalscorer, to being a coach and interim manager on the blue side of the Merseyside divide.

Other Everton managers during his time include Dutch superstar Ronald Koeman, ex-Belgium and now Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez, Marco Silva, the current Fulham manager, and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Smith and Kendall were class acts

When asked which men have helped shape him as a person and manager, he said: “Right away, you think Scotland and the great man himself, Walter Smith, God bless him. What a fantastic guy.

“Everybody loved him and he was idolised. I still get emotional talking about him because he was a great fella.

“He was a great manager who did wonderful things for Rangers. He was a wee bit unlucky at Everton. He was a great manager and everybody loved him.

“Obviously, another one was Howard Kendall. He was basically my mentor. He made me captain of Everton which was a big thing and we just avoided relegation.

“Those two definitely stick in my mind as man-managers and people, while also being top tacticians. They were good people. You would run through a brick wall and die for them. Everybody would say the same.

The late Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith. Image: Shutterstock

“You have other guys, like Ronald Koeman. I was his assistant and worked with him and his brother (Erwin). He was another very good coach and he had a lot of top jobs.

“Roberto Martinez gave me my first chance at the first-team. He was very good and has a lot of good experience with good set-ups. He puts a lot of detail into his coaching.

“Also, the great man Carlos Ancelotti, I was his assistant. We are still very good friends. He is another top manager.

“I have had a real education and that CV is as good as anybody’s in terms of that education. I worked under some incredible managers and a couple of Champions League winners (Koeman and Ancelotti). I bring a lot and I’ve been through a lot, and I can draw on that.”

New Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson has picked up a lot of knowledge from leading coaches and bosses. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ferguson – ‘I am my own person’

While Ferguson fully appreciates the background he’s had in the game, managing up to Premier League level as a caretaker, he will have his own ideas at Inverness.

He said: “I am my own person and I do it my way. I don’t hide that because that is who I am. I have worked with all these guys and they’ve all kept me in a job.

“I have picked up a lot of knowledge sitting with these guys throughout the years. I’ve had an incredible education, and that education is second to none.”

Premiership return is boss’ top goal

Ferguson, whose son Callum is on loan at League Two Forfar Athletic from Newcastle United, had just six months in charge at Forest Green Rovers this year.

It was his first sole senior job in management, which he took on in January, but was unable to keep the toiling team in England’s League One and he left “the world’s greenest club” in July.

Duncan Ferguson is determined to get the best from the Inverness players. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The short-term goal is to kick Caley Thistle clear of the trouble they are in at the wrong end of the Championship. 

However, Ferguson has moved north because he wants to lead the club back to the top-table for the first time since 2017.

He added: “We want to be back in the Premiership. That is why I signed a three-year deal. We want to compete and push for the play-offs.

“I’m not scared of a challenge. I went into a difficult situation at Forest Green. I knew what I was taking on and I am glad I took that opportunity, and I am glad I am taking this opportunity.

“The last job was difficult; it was a tough ask.

“Although Inverness are bottom of the league, we believe we are better than that. We have a strong enough squad to climb this table as soon as we can.

“That’s why I took this challenge, I believe in this squad.”

Ferguson’s Inverness career kicks off on Saturday with a league trip away to Arbroath, who have won their last five matches and sit third in the table.

*** Caley Thistle’s league fixture at Dunfermline Athletic, which was scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 18.

