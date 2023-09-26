Lessons from best will serve Duncan Ferguson well as Caley Thistle boss

Duncan Ferguson has enjoyed a football education “second to none”, working alongside some of the sport’s most recognised names.

Now, the new Caley Thistle manager, who signed a three-year contract at the Championship basement side on Tuesday, aims to take what he’s learned and deliver a winning team in the Highlands.

After being unveiled as Billy Dodds’ successor at the Caledonian Stadium, Ferguson spoke about the men who have helped shape him, with more than 13 years of coaching experience in his own right notched up so far.

Playing under the late Walter Smith at Rangers and Everton as well as Goodison Park’s legendary boss, the late Howard Kendall, were great starts following his switch from Scotland to England as a player in 1994.

The 51-year-old went from being a hugely popular player, a proven goalscorer, to being a coach and interim manager on the blue side of the Merseyside divide.

Other Everton managers during his time include Dutch superstar Ronald Koeman, ex-Belgium and now Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez, Marco Silva, the current Fulham manager, and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Smith and Kendall were class acts

When asked which men have helped shape him as a person and manager, he said: “Right away, you think Scotland and the great man himself, Walter Smith, God bless him. What a fantastic guy.

“Everybody loved him and he was idolised. I still get emotional talking about him because he was a great fella.

“He was a great manager who did wonderful things for Rangers. He was a wee bit unlucky at Everton. He was a great manager and everybody loved him.

“Obviously, another one was Howard Kendall. He was basically my mentor. He made me captain of Everton which was a big thing and we just avoided relegation.

“Those two definitely stick in my mind as man-managers and people, while also being top tacticians. They were good people. You would run through a brick wall and die for them. Everybody would say the same.

“You have other guys, like Ronald Koeman. I was his assistant and worked with him and his brother (Erwin). He was another very good coach and he had a lot of top jobs.

“Roberto Martinez gave me my first chance at the first-team. He was very good and has a lot of good experience with good set-ups. He puts a lot of detail into his coaching.

“Also, the great man Carlos Ancelotti, I was his assistant. We are still very good friends. He is another top manager.

“I have had a real education and that CV is as good as anybody’s in terms of that education. I worked under some incredible managers and a couple of Champions League winners (Koeman and Ancelotti). I bring a lot and I’ve been through a lot, and I can draw on that.”

Ferguson – ‘I am my own person’

While Ferguson fully appreciates the background he’s had in the game, managing up to Premier League level as a caretaker, he will have his own ideas at Inverness.

He said: “I am my own person and I do it my way. I don’t hide that because that is who I am. I have worked with all these guys and they’ve all kept me in a job.

“I have picked up a lot of knowledge sitting with these guys throughout the years. I’ve had an incredible education, and that education is second to none.”

Premiership return is boss’ top goal

Ferguson, whose son Callum is on loan at League Two Forfar Athletic from Newcastle United, had just six months in charge at Forest Green Rovers this year.

It was his first sole senior job in management, which he took on in January, but was unable to keep the toiling team in England’s League One and he left “the world’s greenest club” in July.

The short-term goal is to kick Caley Thistle clear of the trouble they are in at the wrong end of the Championship.

However, Ferguson has moved north because he wants to lead the club back to the top-table for the first time since 2017.

He added: “We want to be back in the Premiership. That is why I signed a three-year deal. We want to compete and push for the play-offs.

“I’m not scared of a challenge. I went into a difficult situation at Forest Green. I knew what I was taking on and I am glad I took that opportunity, and I am glad I am taking this opportunity.

“The last job was difficult; it was a tough ask.

“Although Inverness are bottom of the league, we believe we are better than that. We have a strong enough squad to climb this table as soon as we can.

“That’s why I took this challenge, I believe in this squad.”

Ferguson’s Inverness career kicks off on Saturday with a league trip away to Arbroath, who have won their last five matches and sit third in the table.

*** Caley Thistle’s league fixture at Dunfermline Athletic, which was scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 18.